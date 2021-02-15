Skip to Content

iPhone 13 Mini Still Expected Despite Lackluster iPhone 12 Mini Sales

by

Apple is expected to retain its smallest 5.4-inch iPhone model size in its forthcoming iPhone 13 lineup, despite a barrage of recent reports suggesting lackluster iPhone 12 mini sales.

iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini
2021 began with a report suggesting Apple's ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, which is the smallest ‌iPhone‌ that has been released since the 2016 iPhone SE, was not selling as well as Apple hoped, making up just 6% of iPhone 12 sales in the U.S. in October and November, according to data gathered by Consumer Intelligence Research.

Later in January, a Morgan Stanley investment note claimed Apple had cut production of the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ by two million units to create more manufacturing capacity for the more popular iPhone 12 Pro.

That was quickly followed by a Taiwanese report citing supply chain sources that appeared to corroborate this narrative, suggesting that strong demand for ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ models in China had led Apple to strengthen its supply of the more expensive devices in response.

Come February, Counterpoint Research weighed in with its own analysis which continued the same theme, claiming that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ accounted for only 5% of all ‌iPhone 12‌ sales in the U.S. in the first half of January.

A few reasons have been offered for the poor ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales, despite broad satisfaction reported by owners of the smaller device. One is that Apple's smallest ‌iPhone 12‌ model was launched to target the U.S. and European markets, but the global health crisis has impacted sales in these territories, leading to a slowdown in ‌‌iPhone 12 mini‌‌ orders.

The theory goes that with people staying at home a lot more during lockdown, smartphone users are consuming more content on their device and therefore want bigger screens to enjoy it. A consequence is that users don't have as much opportunity to appreciate the convenience of having a smaller phone in their pocket while out and about.

Meanwhile, though China has not been as severely impacted by the health crisis in recent months compared to these parts of the world, the East Asian market has historically favored larger form factor devices, which has put ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ at a disadvantage in those regions from the get-go.

Another possible factor is the continuing availability of lower-cost models like the $399 ‌‌iPhone SE‌‌, $499 iPhone XR, and $599 ‌iPhone 11‌, which may have ultimately limited the appeal of the more expensive ‌‌iPhone 12 mini‌‌, which is priced at $699.

Despite these variables – along with a recent claim by JPMorgan Chase that Apple plans to discontinue ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ production in the second quarter of 2021 – it is understood that Apple has not given up on the 5.4-inch model yet, and is broadly expected to include the form factor in its ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, likely to be launched in the fall.

This belief is reflected in the earliest reports of the ‌iPhone 13‌ series, all of which underlined that Apple would follow the same four-model lineup as the ‌iPhone 12‌ in the same three sizes. Indeed, Apple will have had its ‌iPhone 13‌ production and supply chain operation planned out well in advance, and if the above reasons for poor ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales are on the mark, Apple may well be expecting an upturn in demand for the smaller size in its target markets, as vaccination programs roll out and lockdowns ease over the course of the year.

As recently as this past weekend, hit-and-miss Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini will indeed materialize later this year, with the accompanying claim that there will be no new "2021" ‌iPhone SE‌, of which the current model may have cannibalized some ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales.

All in all, despite the early doom and gloom, "mini" fans still have reason to be cheerful as we move through the year and approach the next launch of a new series of Apple smartphones.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12, iPhone 13
Tag: Jon Prosser
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

iEnvy Avatar
iEnvy
41 minutes ago at 04:49 am


I'd say it was quite silly to release Mini and SE at the same time, pretty much.

I’d have to agree. I know the SE cannibalized some Mini sales.

Also, despite the performance, the price and battery life kills it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Some of these theories are just excuses that don’t make sense.

The large 6.5” models were popular even before the pandemic. The largest installed base of customers are the 6.1” XR and 11. People for the past several years simply prefer large displays for consuming media.

And no, people aren’t cross-shopping between the $399 SE and $729 mini. Those are two entirely different products targeting different customers.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwenke Avatar
joshwenke
29 minutes ago at 05:02 am
There were SO many comments over the years on MR about how people wanted a smaller phone. I guess more noise on the internet doesn't translate to reality.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
panthro100 Avatar
panthro100
38 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Was going to order the Pro because I couldn't get to a shop to see the line up in real life.

I eventually made it to a department store, upon seeing all 4 devices together - Pro Max / Pro / 12 / Mini, I just had to buy the mini.

I think it's not selling well as people are not a) seeing it in stores b) seeing friends with it as no socialising at the moment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Delta-NC Avatar
Delta-NC
37 minutes ago at 04:54 am
If it was a Pro I’d have probably waited for it. But then I’m not everyone, just letting ya know Apple ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
34 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Although the reasons may be legit, it seems like mini fans will look for every reason other than people just aren't into small phones anymore. I mean its ok to like the mini and admit this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

tim cook mark zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Told Staff Facebook Needs to 'Inflict Pain' on Apple Over Privacy Dispute

Saturday February 13, 2021 2:33 am PST by
Apple and Facebook have been in a very public spat over the course of the last few months as Apple dials up its pro-privacy stance. The two companies have long had tension, but more recently, Facebook is taking shots at an upcoming iOS and iPadOS feature that will require apps and data companies such as Facebook to ask for users' permission before tracking them across other sites and websites. ...
Read Full Article238 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Leaker Jon Prosser Claims AirTags and New iPad Pro to Be Announced Next Month

Friday February 12, 2021 11:56 am PST by
Apple is slated to release a number of new products this year, and the first round of products could be just a few weeks away. YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on Apple's plans, claims that AirTags and brand new iPad Pro models are set to be announced next month, presumably via a virtual event. Prosser, who runs the tech-news show "Front Page...
Read Full Article152 comments
m1 v intel thumb

Apple Surprisingly Sticking With Intel Chips for One Last Mac

Thursday February 11, 2021 10:52 am PST by
Despite having begun the transition towards using its own custom silicon across the Mac product lineup, somewhat surprising recent rumors have suggested that Apple may continue to use Intel chips for one Mac model. Last year at WWDC, Apple announced plans to transition away from Intel chips to Macs built with its own Apple Silicon, such as the M1 chip, starting in late 2020. It set out its ...
Read Full Article
m1 chip macbook air pro

Intel's Anti-Mac Ad Campaign Highlights M1 Shortcomings

Thursday February 11, 2021 5:28 pm PST by
With the launch of the M1 Macs last November, Apple officially began its transition away from Intel's chips, and it's clear from Intel's latest advertising campaign that the company is feeling threatened by Apple's decision. In ads shared on Twitter, Intel has been highlighting the shortcomings of Apple's M1 Mac lineup. An ad this week, for example, points out the gaming capabilities of...
Read Full Article543 comments
maxresdefault

Useful iPhone Tips You Might Not Know

Friday February 12, 2021 3:00 pm PST by
There seem to be an endless number of iPhone tips and tricks to share, and that's because Apple's smartphones are so feature rich that it's impossible to keep up with everything they're capable of. We've rounded up some useful tips and hacks in our latest video, so check them out to see if there's something you didn't know about. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article55 comments
apple turn off activation lock

Apple Launches Self-Serve Portal for Initiating Activation Lock Removal Requests

Friday February 12, 2021 8:13 am PST by
Apple today added a new "Turn off Activation Lock" page to its website that provides steps users can take to turn off the security feature on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. As noted on Reddit, the page includes a link to start an Activation Lock support request in the United States, meaning that customers no longer have to contact an Apple support representative by phone, email, or online...
Read Full Article33 comments
ipad air gold 16x9 feature

Major Upgrades Coming to the iPad in 2021

Friday February 12, 2021 7:20 am PST by
Apple is looking to launch an updated ninth-generation iPad with a larger display, the A13 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, and a thinner, lighter design in the first half of this year, according to recent reports. Reports from cnBeta and Mac Otakara, citing supply chain sources in China, have offered similar projections for the ninth-generation ‌iPad, explaining that the updated device will...
Read Full Article
iOS 14 safari feature

iOS 14.5 Beta Directs 'Safe Browsing' Traffic in Safari Through Apple Server Instead of Google to Protect Personal User Data

Thursday February 11, 2021 1:11 am PST by
Starting with iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple will proxy Google's "Safe Browsing" service used in Safari through its own servers instead of relying on Google as a way to limit which personal data Google sees about users. Safari on iOS and iPadOS includes a built-in feature called "Fraudulent Website Warning." As Apple describes it, having the feature enabled will prompt Safari to warn users if...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge

Apple's Heart Month Activity Challenge Requires 60 Minutes of Exercise on Valentine's Day

Saturday February 13, 2021 10:15 pm PST by
Today only, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of Heart Month, which is aimed at promoting cardiovascular health. The challenge, which is listed in the Fitness app on the iPhone, tasks users with earning 60 minutes on their Exercise ring. Show your heart some love. Get this award by earning 60 minutes on your Exercise ring this Valentine's...
Read Full Article144 comments
foundation trailer

'Foundation' Showrunner Hopes for Unparalleled 80 Episodes on Apple TV+

Friday February 12, 2021 7:03 am PST by
"Foundation" writer and showrunner David Goyer is ambitiously hoping to tell Isaac Asimov's science-fiction story over the course of eighty hours, which is as yet unheard of on Apple TV+. Foundation tells the story of "a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire," and is based on Isaac Asimov's science-fiction...
Read Full Article131 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar