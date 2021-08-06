Coinbase Users Can Now Buy Crypto Assets Using Apple Pay

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is now allowing traders to use Apple Pay to purchase crypto assets on the platform.

"Today, we're introducing new and seamless ways to enable crypto buys with linked debit cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay, and instant cashouts up to $100,000 per transaction available 24/7," said a Coinbase blog post on Thursday. "If you already have a Visa or Mastercard debit card linked in your Apple Wallet, Apple Pay will automatically appear as a payment method when you're buying crypto with Coinbase on an Apple Pay-supported iOS device or Safari web browser."

In addition, Coinbase said it is also making it easier and faster for users to access their money by offering instant washouts via Real Time Payments (RTP), allowing customers in the U.S. with linked bank accounts to instantly and securely cash out up to $100,000 per transaction.

In June, Coinbase debit cards gained ‌Apple Pay‌ support, allowing it to be added to the Wallet app on iPhone. The Coinbase Card automatically converts the cryptocurrency that a user wishes to spend to U.S. dollars, and transfers the funds to their Coinbase Card for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases and ATM withdrawals.