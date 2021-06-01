Coinbase Card Now Supports Apple Pay for Easy Spending of Cryptocurrency

Popular cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase today announced that the Coinbase Card now supports Apple Pay and Google Pay. Select customers will be invited from the Coinbase Card waitlist starting this week.



Coinbase Card is a debit card, so signing up will not impact your credit score, and there are no application fees. Once you are approved for the card, you can immediately begin spending with Apple Pay and Google Pay, even before the physical card arrives in the mail. Coinbase is offering up to 4% in "crypto rewards" for purchases made with the card.

Keep in mind that the card will not allow you to spend cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin directly. Coinbase will automatically convert the cryptocurrency that you wish to spend to U.S. dollars and transfer the funds to your Coinbase Card for Apple Pay purchases and ATM withdrawals. Conversion fees will apply, as outlined on Coinbase's website.

MacRumors had discovered evidence of Apple Pay support coming to the Coinbase Card in April.