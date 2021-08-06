Apple Cash Instant Transfer Now Works With Mastercard Debit Cards

Apple Cash, Apple's peer-to-peer payments service that works with Apple Pay and iMessage, received a couple of small updates on Thursday.



It's now possible to use Instant Transfer with both Mastercard and Visa debit cards. Previously only the latter card could be used, so the addition of Mastercard means Instant Transfer is more accessible to users who want to quickly transfer money from an Apple Cash balance to a bank account without having to wait for the transaction to be processed.

Apple says that beginning August 26, 2021, the cost of making an Instant Transfer will change to 1.5% (previously 1%) of the transfer amount, with a minimum fee of $0.25 and a maximum fee of $15.

If users don't want to use Instant Transfer, they can also transfer money to their bank account using ACH and receive it within one to three business days with no fee.

To make an Instant Transfer, open the Wallet app and select your Apple Cash card, then tap the three-dotted icon. Tap Transfer to Bank, enter an amount, and select Instant Transfer.

Currently only available in the United States, Apple Cash can be used to make and receive payments in Messages, or you can get Siri to send money to a friend or family member.

When someone sends you money, it goes on your virtual Apple Cash card, which is stored securely in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can use the money on it to send to someone, make purchases using ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ in stores, within apps, and on the web.