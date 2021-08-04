Apple CEO Tim Cook Now the Eighth Highest-Paid Executive in the U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has fallen to eighth place on a list of the highest-paid CEOs and executives in the United States last year despite earning more than the previous year, according to Bloomberg.

Cook was paid $265 million in 2020, mainly comprising stock awards and a bonus as in previous years, making him the eighth highest-paid executive in the United States. Last year, Cook was paid compensation of $133.7 million, but ranked second after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was paid $595.3 million.

Cook has overseen Apple's rise to become the most profitable company in the world this year with revenue of $274.515 billion and profit of $57.411 billion, according to the Fortune Global 500 rankings.

In 2020, Cook was surpassed in terms of pay by the COO of Oak Street Health, the CEO of Palantir Technologies, the CEO of Opendoor Technologies, and the Co-CEOs of GoodRX Holdings. Elon Musk again overwhelmingly topped the list with compensation amounting to $6.658 billion.

Last month, it was alleged that Musk demanded to become the CEO of Apple as part of early discussions around a potential Apple acquisition of Tesla, though Musk denies this.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien and Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kate Adams also made the list in 93rd and 96th place, with pay of $45 million each. This makes O'Brien and Adams the fourth and fifth-highest paid women executives in the United States.

Pafoofnik Avatar
Pafoofnik
19 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Hmmmm... Now I think I know why I'm paying three grand for a laptop that'll be obsolete in two years.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Well deserved Mr. Cook. I still think he’s under paid based on what he has done at Apple so far.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Not attacking Cook, I think he’s a great leader.
That being said, something about his pay DOUBLING, yet he still falls down to 8th while the world is going through a pandemic just seems….wrong.

Seems like the top level guys, once again, saw their wealth increase exponentially while the rest of us struggled during the pandemic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xalea Avatar
xalea
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I would never amass that much wealth because I would give it away too quickly. There's no reason for someone to have that much money, I'm sorry - and I'm a capitalist. I wholeheartedly believe people should be compensated for success, but these amounts (Musk, ex.) are ridiculous.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
