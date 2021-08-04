Latest iOS 15 Beta Appears to Automatically Remove Lens Flare From Photos in Certain Conditions

by

As Apple prepares to launch its upcoming iOS 15 operating system to millions of iPhone users this fall, the latest beta for the update has seemingly improved how users' iPhones take and process photos in certain lighting conditions.

ios 15 lens flare

Image Credit: Reddit

The camera hardware inside iPhones plays a significant role in the quality of photos that users can take with their devices, but another factor affecting image quality is the ‌iPhone‌'s on-device processing done by the Image Signal Processor, or ISP.

In the latest ‌iOS 15‌ beta, Apple has possibly improved ‌iPhone‌ processing when users take photos in conditions where lens flare is sometimes an unwanted artifact. The change was first brought to light on Reddit and further publicized by the popular ‌iPhone‌ camera app Halide on Twitter.

Two side-by-side photos appear to show that Apple removes lens flare from photos during post-photo processing on the newest beta. The photo below shows the final still shot from a Live Photo without lens flare.

ios 15 no lens flare

Same image as above, after ‌iPhone‌ processing

This is not a change Apple has promoted or commented on, so it's not clear what exactly is going on. However, the latest beta could be improving the system that the ‌iPhone‌ uses to detect different indoor and outdoor scenes, and using that information to compensate and remove unwanted lens flare.

One Reddit user points out that they could see noticeable lens flare after taking a photo on their iPhone 12 Pro. When revisiting the image later on in the day, though, they noticed it had automatically been removed from the photo.

So I've noticed something that I haven't seen reported elsewhere; whilst out and about I took this photo and thought it was ruined/needing to be edited later due to the lens flare (as I've done numerous times in previous photos with the iPhone 12 Pro as it's so prone to lens flares). However, I got home and noticed the lens flare has automatically gone in the original photo despite it being obviously there still in the live photo, meaning the automatic post processing has gotten smart enough to remove lens flares now!

‌iOS 15‌ is still in beta testing with developers and public beta testers and won't be available to all ‌iPhone‌ users until later this fall. Apple is also testing iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
20 minutes ago at 04:55 am
Big if true as night mode for street lamps is rather noticeable
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

ios 15 photos saved from

iOS 15 Photos App Tells You Which Apps Saved Images Originated From

Monday June 14, 2021 1:59 am PDT by
In iOS 15, Apple has made some welcome improvements to the Photos app, such as the ability to see the EXIF data for a photo. The latter feature is accessed via a new "Info" button, which also brings up a caption field for the selected photo, the location where the photo was taken, and any Look Up information available. In addition to the above, the Info button will also tell you which app on ...
Read Full Article32 comments
photos app metadata

iOS 15 Photos App Now Displays EXIF Metadata for Images

Monday June 7, 2021 2:48 pm PDT by
If you've ever wanted to see the EXIF data for a photo right on your iPhone Photos app, then you're going to want to install the iOS 15 update right away. With iOS 15, each image in the Photos app has a new "Info" button available that displays image format, the details of the camera used to capture it, and the location where it was taken. Prior to now, there was no way to view this...
Read Full Article61 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15

Wednesday July 28, 2021 10:16 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The third public betas come two weeks after Apple released the second public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after...
Read Full Article20 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Tuesday July 27, 2021 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple released the third betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article24 comments
Huawei P30 Pro periscope camera cross section

iPhone Periscope Camera Patent Granted Ahead of Rumored 2022 or 2023 Debut

Tuesday July 13, 2021 7:06 am PDT by
Apple has been granted a broad patent for a periscope camera system, which is rumored to be coming to the iPhone for the first time as soon as next year. The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, is simply titled "Folded camera," and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Periscope camera systems attempt to address the problem of internal size constraints inside a...
Read Full Article103 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

Apple Releases New macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta

Wednesday July 28, 2021 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. The third beta comes two weeks after Apple released the second macOS Monterey public beta. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8

Friday July 16, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The second public betas come two weeks after Apple released the first public betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates over the air after...
Read Full Article41 comments
iphone 13 duan rui2

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

Tuesday June 29, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series. The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13...
Read Full Article76 comments
photos app remove from featured

iOS 15 Finally Lets You Block Your Exes From Ruining Your Photo Memories

Wednesday June 9, 2021 12:37 pm PDT by
With iOS 15, Apple is introducing more granular control over the people and places that show up in your Photos Memories, letting you fine tune just who makes random appearances in the Photos app and the Photos widget. In iOS 14, the option on the right was available, but in iOS 15, the person-specific option is new You've already been able to select "Suggest Fewer Memories Like This" when...
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Wednesday July 14, 2021 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming almost three weeks after Apple released the second betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. It's best to install iOS 15 and ...
Read Full Article59 comments