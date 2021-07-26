Apple Demos Filmmaking Techniques in New Shot on iPhone Video

Apple today shared another video in its ongoing Shot on iPhone series, with the new ad focusing on filming techniques to demonstrate how easy it can be to make a movie on an ‌iPhone‌.


The video walks through using the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives and it demonstrates different lighting effects that can be used to make a cinematic feel.

There's a technique on a DIY crane shot captured by dropping an ‌iPhone‌ onto a soft surface, and a supernatural effect done with a camping headlamp and a bike wheel.

Apple regularly shares Shot on ‌iPhone‌ videos, and for the last several months, has been doing "Everyday Experiments" videos that often show behind the scenes techniques much like today's film techniques video.

