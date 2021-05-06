Apple Shares 'Full Bloom' Shot on iPhone 12 Video Featuring Flowers

Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone 12 - Everyday Experiments" series, which features unique photography tutorials and ideas for iPhone users, along with impressive visuals.

"Full Bloom," as the name suggests, features flowers, and Apple says that it's meant to "celebrate spring's colors, life, and growth with the ‌iPhone 12‌."

As with other "Everyday Experiments" videos, "Full Bloom" shows off various ‌iPhone 12‌ camera capabilities, including time-lapse and slo-mo, and it explains the techniques that are being used.

The video features photographs of fruit and vegetables, water, pressed flowers, succulents, mushrooms, flowers colored with a highlighter to give blooms a fluorescent glow, and more.