Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 With Podcast App Updates and Bug Fixes

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November 2020. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.4.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ is a minor update focusing on small changes and bug fixes. According to Apple's release notes, the update improves the Podcasts app by allowing the Podcasts Library tab to be adjusted to show all shows or only followed shows.

It also addresses an issue that could cause Apple Music not to update play count or the last played date in the library, and it fixes a bug that caused smart cards not to work when logging into M1 Macs.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 is likely to be one of the final updates to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system as Apple shifts its attention to macOS Monterey, which is set to be released this fall.