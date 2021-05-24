Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 With Apple Podcasts Subscription Support

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.4, the fourth major update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November 2020. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ comes one month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3, an update that added M1 optimizations, AirTag integration, and more.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌ 11.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 lays the groundwork for two upcoming Apple Music features: Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio, both of which will be available on the Mac.

It also adds support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions, and fixes a number of bugs, as outlined in Apple's release notes.



‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 adds ‌Apple Podcasts‌ subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes. Podcasts

- ‌Apple Podcasts‌ subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

- Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators This release also fixes the following issues:

- Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

- Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

- Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

- Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

- 16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple's attention will soon be focused on the next-generation version of macOS, macOS 12, which is expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off on June 7.