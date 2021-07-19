Apple Adds New Products to Online Store, Including Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Routers With HomeKit Support

Apple recently added several new products and accessories to its online store, including the Linksys Velop AX4200 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, with one node priced at $249.95, a two-pack priced at $399.95, and a three-pack priced at $499.95.



Mesh technology offers whole home Wi-Fi coverage that is easily expandable by adding additional nodes, with Wi-Fi 6 offering faster speeds with lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 5, which was previously known as 802.11ac. HomeKit support, which rolled out with a software update last week, allows the AX4200 nodes to be managed through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, complete with improved network security options.

Apple is also now selling Logitech's trackpad/keyboard case for the fourth-generation iPad Air, with key features including Smart Connector pairing, an adjustable kickstand, auto-adjusting backlit keys, and a cutout for charging the second-generation Apple Pencil without removing the case. The keyboard is available in gray for $199.95.



Nanoleaf, known for its range of smart lighting panels, recently launched new HomeKit-enabled "Elements Wood Look" hexagon lights with a wood grain veneer designed to offer a more natural lighting experience that blends in better with home decor and creates a cozy ambiance in the room. Apple is now carrying these lights for $299.95.

Other accessories added to Apple's online store include various protective cases and sleeves for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and AirPods Pro, as well as Belkin's wall-mounted Wemo Stage Scene Controller that allows you to control smart lights, shades, thermostats, door locks and other HomeKit-enabled accessories.