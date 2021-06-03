Nanoleaf's New 'Elements' Line Features Wood-Like Smart Lighting Panels

by

Nanoleaf, known for its range of smart lighting panels, today announced the launch of the Elements Wood Look Hexagons. The Nanoleaf Elements are a new lighting product designed to offer a more natural lighting experience in the home with modular wood-styled panels that glow with shades of white light.


Nanoleaf's standard lighting panels, which are available in Hexagon and Triangle shapes, are made from a white plastic material and are designed to change colors, with users able to select from millions of color options. The Elements Wood Look Hexagons have a wood grain-like texture, which may appeal to those who do not like the plastic look of the standard panels when they're not activated.

nanoleaf elements main
When turned off, the Nanoleaf Elements look like decorative wood panels on the wall, and when on, various shades of yellow and white light can be used to add ambient lighting to a room. The Nanoleaf Elements do not get as bright as standard Nanoleaf Hexagons and can be set to temperatures ranging from 1500K to 4000K. Nanoleaf has designed the panels to glow from the back for a double-lit effect that enhances the lighting effects.

nanoleaf elements night time
The neutral wood-like color is meant to better fit into home decor than the standard panels. The Nanoleaf Elements are unique because there are LEDs in in the corners of each panel that can be controlled separately, a feature that Nanoleaf says adds organic motions able to better resemble embers in a fireplace, fireflies, clouds, and more.

nanoleaf elements disabled
When creating a scene in the updated Nanoleaf app, you can paint each Hexagon corner with light in different temperatures for a unique look that's not possible with other Nanoleaf panels. Nanoleaf has created 11 preset lighting scenes for the Nanoleaf Elements, and if you use scenes created for standard panels, they'll be converted into shades of white lighting using Nanoleaf-designed mapping technology.

nanoleaf elements app
In addition to a offering a unique wood-style finish and lighting features, the Nanoleaf Elements include all of the classic Nanoleaf functions like Rhythm Music Sync, Schedule options, Touch capabilities that turn the color of the panels when you tap them, and Circadian Lightning that changes over the course of the day. Panels are controlled through the Nanoleaf app and are also HomeKit-compatible, so Siri integration is available.

nanoleaf elements touch
Nanoleaf Elements Smarter Kits include seven light panels for $299.99, and there are expansion packs that include three additional panels for $99.99. Nanoleaf Elements are available from the Nanoleaf store as of today, and will be coming to Apple stores later this year.

Tag: Nanoleaf

Top Rated Comments

cjboffoli97 Avatar
cjboffoli97
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I've never understood why Macrumors is all-in on Nanoleaf. Overpriced, underwhelming Chinese plastic LED panels (with horrible software) with fake wood on them seems neither an innovation or anything related to Apple or Mac.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser iphone 13 renders

Leaker Makes iPhone 13 CAD Files Available to Download

Wednesday June 2, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser has today made CAD renders purporting to be of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro available for download online. In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser said that the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, in line with previous leaks and rumors. He also brought attention to a number of other previously-rumored design changes,...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Life Feature

iPhone 13 Lineup Appears to Feature Significantly Larger Battery Capacities

Tuesday June 1, 2021 7:10 am PDT by
A new rumor from Weibo, shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, alleges to be the battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all of the 2021 iPhones will feature larger batteries. According to the rumor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3687mAh battery. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will...
Read Full Article161 comments
m2 feature purple

Apple Preparing Faster M2 Chip for Next-Gen MacBook Pro

Tuesday June 1, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
Apple is readying its more powerful, next-generation "M2" chip for redesigned MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple's next-generation custom silicon chip for the Mac, tentatively dubbed the "M2" chip, entered production in April. The processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping to Apple as early as July, in time for...
Read Full Article
homeOS2

Apple 'homeOS' Mentioned in Job Listing Ahead of WWDC

Wednesday June 2, 2021 4:39 am PDT by
An Apple job listing has mentioned "homeOS," an otherwise never-before heard of Apple operating system, ahead of WWDC next week. Spotted by developer Javier Lacort, the Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music explicitly mentions "homeOS" on two occasions, alongside Apple's other operating systems including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.You'll get to work with system engineers...
Read Full Article93 comments
Mini LED MacBook Pro Feature

Mini-LED MacBook Pro Component Shipments Expected in Third Quarter

Monday May 31, 2021 8:34 am PDT by
Apple supplier Global Lighting Technologies will begin shipments of keyboard-related components for next-generation MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes, which cited industry sources. The industry sources indicated that Apple is likely to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays in the second half of 2021, followed by more...
Read Full Article119 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Launches WWDC 2021 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 7 Keynote

Tuesday June 1, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off next Monday, today launching a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In addition to live streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2021 keynote available through...
Read Full Article57 comments
OLED iPad Pro Feature

Apple Rumored to Adopt OLED Displays in 'Some' iPad Models Starting Next Year

Monday May 31, 2021 9:50 am PDT by
Apple plans to adopt OLED display technology in "some" iPad models next year, following the recent adoption of mini-LED technology in its highest-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a report from Korea's ETNews. The report, citing industry sources, claims that Apple will use OLED displays instead of LCDs in some iPad models starting in 2022. The report doesn't specify which iPad models...
Read Full Article166 comments
14

Some Users Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Following iOS 14.6 Update

Tuesday June 1, 2021 5:50 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates. The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple...
Read Full Article142 comments
wwdc 2021 details

WWDC is One Week Away: Five Steps to Get Ready

Monday May 31, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
We're just one week away from WWDC 2021, which kicks off next Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 11. Apple's annual developers conference will be an all-digital affair for the second year in a row due to public health measures, but it will still be an exciting week, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15 and other new software updates. Ahead of WWDC, we've put together five steps to...
Read Full Article111 comments
m1 v intel thumb

PCs Offer 'Better Gaming Experience Than 100% of Mac Laptops,' Intel Claims in Ongoing Anti-Apple Campaign

Monday May 31, 2021 4:13 am PDT by
While announcing its latest chips yesterday, Intel launched another aggressive public attack on Mac devices, focusing on the experience of gaming (via PC Gamer). Intel yesterday announced two new 11th Generation H-series laptop processors, featuring clock speeds up to 5GHz, Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E, and 1080p gameplay on popular titles, in high-volume, thin designs. Following the announcement, the...
Read Full Article675 comments