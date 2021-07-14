Linksys Adds HomeKit Support to Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System

Linksys today announced that it has added HomeKit support to the Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System, otherwise known as the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Tri-Band. ‌HomeKit‌ integration is available through a software update.



Launched last November, the AX4200 is Linksys' latest flagship WiFi mesh system, offering up WiFi 6 connectivity at an affordable price.

‌HomeKit‌ support in the Linksys Velop AX4200 allows it to be managed through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The Home app offers up options to define how HomeKit-connected routers are able to communicate within the home and over the internet.

‌HomeKit‌ users can opt to firewall off ‌HomeKit‌ accessories to prevent them from communicating with other WiFi devices on a home network and untrusted internet services, putting a stop to hacking attempts and providing better security for connected home devices.

The Linksys Velop AX4200 Mesh System with one node is available for $250, while the AX4200 with three nodes is available for $500.