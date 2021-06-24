Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard and Trackpad Case for 4th-Gen iPad Air Now Available for Pre-Order, Ships in July

Logitech has launched a version of its Combo Touch Keyboard for Apple's 4th-generation iPad Air, offering a more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard.



Priced at $199.99, which is $100 cheaper than the Magic Keyboard for the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌, Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard provides a full folio case with attached keyboard and touchpad.

Like the version already available for Apple's latest iPad Pro models, the keyboard is detachable and an integrated stand allows it to be used in various typing, viewing, sketching, and reading modes.

It connects to an ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for pairing or charging a battery. It also features backlit keys, iPadOS shortcut keys, and space at the top for storing and charging an Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which attaches magnetically to the iPad.

Logitech's Combo Touch for the 4th-gen iPar Air comes in gray, and the company is also now offering a new "sand" color option for the iPad Pro (5th gen) version of the keyboard case.

The Logitech Combo Touch for the 4th-gen ‌iPad Air‌ and the new color for the ‌iPad Pro‌ version are available to pre-order from the Logitech website. Both products start shipping next month.