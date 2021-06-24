Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard and Trackpad Case for 4th-Gen iPad Air Now Available for Pre-Order, Ships in July

by

Logitech has launched a version of its Combo Touch Keyboard for Apple's 4th-generation iPad Air, offering a more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Combo Touch for iPad Air
Priced at $199.99, which is $100 cheaper than the Magic Keyboard for the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌, Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard provides a full folio case with attached keyboard and touchpad.

Like the version already available for Apple's latest iPad Pro models, the keyboard is detachable and an integrated stand allows it to be used in various typing, viewing, sketching, and reading modes.

It connects to an ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for pairing or charging a battery. It also features backlit keys, iPadOS shortcut keys, and space at the top for storing and charging an Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which attaches magnetically to the iPad.

Logitech's Combo Touch for the 4th-gen iPar Air comes in gray, and the company is also now offering a new "sand" color option for the iPad Pro (5th gen) version of the keyboard case.

The Logitech Combo Touch for the 4th-gen ‌iPad Air‌ and the new color for the ‌iPad Pro‌ version are available to pre-order from the Logitech website. Both products start shipping next month.

Ubuntu Avatar
Ubuntu
1 hour ago at 12:40 am
I have the older 11 inch iPad Pro version and can generally recommend it.

- Keyboard is still pretty good, but not as good as the Apple keyboards in terms of stability.
- Keyboard shortcuts & backlight (assuming this one has it too) are great.
- Trackpad is good, they fixed the issue where the previous trackpad couldn't be clicked at the "top".
- My main gripe is it's so bulky - it's as thick as an AirPods Pro case and it seems like they didn't change that.
- Kickstand is fine, but as with any kickstand it's a bit annoying if you want to use the iPad on your lap.

EDIT: Watched a video and they did apparently make the back shell a bit thinner.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
55 minutes ago at 12:51 am
Looks pretty solid to me. Too bad doesn’t replace ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LilNasX Avatar
LilNasX
54 minutes ago at 12:51 am
??? the version for the iPad Air already came out though? what's new, the $40 price increase?

https://www.apple.com/shop/product/HPB92ZM/A/logitech-folio-touch-keyboard-case-with-trackpad-for-ipad-air-4th-generation?fnode=1e52be64b2178cb7ff55e74b818b541b86448d5e56494b5c99c36580ecd2c173c0d7bf503726ebadd8cee25f6d6a6f10ff97f6d00374524fa1a6059f1571771148eb5c84380320eb8329ed486b185901db17c369c563f281771f36969137acc0
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
