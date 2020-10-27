Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System Now Available

Linksys today announced that its new Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System is available for purchase, adding to its lineup of WiFi 6 router products.



The Velop AX4200 is Linksys' new flagship WiFi mesh system, designed to provide the latest WiFi 6 connectivity at an affordable price. The AX4200 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 800 platform, featuring eight streams of tri-band WiFi 6 connectivity and a 64-bit 1.4GHz ARM processor powering dynamic data processing and management.

The new Velop mesh system covers 2,700 square feet per node and offers gigabit WiFi speeds. Each node can manage the demands of more than 40 devices, and is equipped with four gigabit ethernet ports. The system is scalable and compatible with other Linksys mesh nodes and routers, so consumers can expand as their needs grow.

According to Linksys, the Velop AX4200 is ideal in households that are working and learning from home, providing enough wireless bandwidth for multiple smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

The Linksys Velop AX4200 Mesh System with one node is available for $250, while the AX4200 with three nodes is available for $500. Purchases can be made from the Linksys website starting today.