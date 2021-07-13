Apple Boosting iPhone 13 Production in Anticipation of High Demand at September Debut

by

Apple is looking to boost initial production of this year's iPhone 13 models to 90 million units through the end of the year, an increase of up to 20% over the 75 million units of the iPhone 12 series produced last year, according to Bloomberg's Debby Wu and Mark Gurman.

iphone 13 yellow with text
The report also outlines a number of expectations for the ‌iPhone 13‌ series, most of which have already been rumored:

  • Same four sizes as the current lineup
  • September announcement
  • At least one model with LTPO display to enable variable refresh rate
  • Smaller notch
  • Camera upgrades will focus on video, including improved optical zoom
  • Upgraded chip based on same 6-core design as current A14
  • No in-display Touch ID, although Apple did test the technology for the ‌iPhone 13‌

In addressing the smaller notch on the ‌iPhone 13‌, Bloomberg says that while Apple's goal is to ultimately remove the notch entirely, it looks like even the 2022 iPhone will still include one. It is, however, likely to be reduced further in size compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌'s notch.

