Gurman: Larger Apple Silicon iMac 'En Route,' May Feature More Powerful 'M2X' Chip

A larger redesigned, Apple silicon-powered iMac to replace the current 27-inch Intel model is still "en route," according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



Writing in the latest instalment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the fact that Apple recently increased the screen size for the smaller ‌iMac‌ from 21.5 to 24 inches suggests to him that the 27-inch model could see an equivalent size increase.



I absolutely still believe that a larger, redesigned ‌iMac‌ to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route. Apple increasing the screen size of the smaller model from 21.5 inches to 24 inches seems to indicate that the 27-inch model could see a size increase as well. I don't think, however, that Apple will launch the larger model with the same M1 chip that's in the smaller model. It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current ‌M1‌, or an M2X.

Apple has been working on a larger ‌iMac‌ with in-house processors for some time, but development of that version was reportedly paused to let Apple focus on releasing the redesigned 24-inch model, which was announced in April.

The 27-inch Intel models that remain in Apple's lineup launched in August 2020, suggesting they are reaching the end of their production cycle.

A new larger ‌iMac‌ would likely ape several changes that debuted in the latest 24-inch model, such as a thinner overall design, studio-quality microphones, and of course more powerful Apple silicon processors replacing Intel.

In a separate newsletter tidbit, Gurman also played down the idea that Apple could bring Touch ID to the Apple Watch one day. Gurman conceded that he could see the utility of ‌Touch ID‌ in the Apple Watch to approve app and media download payments, but said he didn't see that happening "any time soon, if ever."