Apple Announces New 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Processors, 1080p Webcam, True Tone, and More

Apple today announced a new 27-inch iMac with faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, next-generation AMD graphics, a higher-resolution 1080p front-facing FaceTime camera, a new nano-texture glass display with True Tone support for the first time, a T2 chip, higher fidelity speakers, studio-quality microphones, and more.



Starting at $1,799, the new 27-inch iMac is available to order today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting this week.

The new 27-inch iMac features the same design used since the 2012 model, with a redesigned, Apple Silicon-based iMac expected later this year.

Apple today also announced that its 21.5-inch iMac will come standard with SSDs across the line for the first time. Customers can also choose to configure their 21.5-inch iMac with a Fusion Drive.

More details to follow…