Apple TV+ to Offer Russian-Language Content Through New First-Look Deal
Russian-language shows are likely headed to Apple TV+, as Variety reports that Apple has signed a first-look deal with AR Content, a production company led by Ukranian and Russian producer and director Alexander Rodnyansky.
The deal will reportedly provide Apple with an opportunity to secure Russian-language and multilingual shows for Apple TV+, set both inside and outside Russia, with both Russian and international writers and directors.
"Apple is extremely interested to explore the possibilities in that part of the world," said Rodnyansky, who received Academy Award nominations for the 2014 film "Leviathan" and 2017 film "Loveless." "It's going to be the very first of all the global streaming platforms to sign a strategic partnership with a company with Russian roots."
Apple TV+ is gradually expanding its non-English content. Israeli spy thriller series "Tehran" has primarily Hebrew dialogue, and last month, Apple greenlit contemporary thriller "Liaison" as its first French-language series.
Top Rated Comments
When they do get some more money they just make some horrible cliche stuff copied from Hollywood without the production and performance quality of Hollywood and with plot being so horribly cheesy together with horrendous acting.
Heres hope that Im going to be wrong and they(Apple) will push for more original, world class quality content, because, IMHO, its always interesting to see good quality arts coming from different parts of the world, different cultures with different views on the world were living.
Thats what I call true diversity, not artificially set race/sex/gender/whatever quotas set by virtue signalling companies.