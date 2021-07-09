Kuo: Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Still on Track for Mass Production in Third Quarter

Apple is still on track to begin mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in the third quarter of this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note obtained by MacRumors.



Several reports have pinned the third quarter of the year as a timeframe for when Apple could release the new MacBook Pros. DigiTimes had previously pinned the late portion of the quarter as a launch timeframe, likely referencing a September launch alongside the new iPhones.

Although, while mass production may begin in the third quarter, according to Kuo, which runs from July to September, Apple may decide to hold a separate event for the Mac in October or November, rather than tying the new MacBook Pros with the release of new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Additionally, due to continued shortages and struggles with the production of mini-LED displays, Apple may announce the new MacBook Pros but not yet begin shipments until weeks later, similar to what it did for the mini-LED iPad Pro in April. Kuo has previously reported that the new MacBook Pros will feature additional ports, including HDMI and an SD-card slot, the removal of the Touch Bar, and an overall updated design with flat-edges and MagSafe.