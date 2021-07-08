Nanoleaf Adds Thread Border Router Support to Shapes and Elements Light Panels

Nanoleaf, the company that makes wall-mounted modular light panels in various shapes, today rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes and Elements light panels, which can be arranged in multiple positions.



As a quick explainer, Thread is a low latency and low power mesh-like network for smart devices. Unlike Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Thread standard doesn't depend on a router or hub. Instead, the smart device itself extends the network by talking to other Thread-enabled devices, thereby boosting the signal between them.

Apple's HomePod mini and the latest Apple TV 4K act as Thread border routers, and by adding Thread-supported devices around the home, users can typically expect improved connectivity compared to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a wider control range, and more remote scheduling options.

The new Nanoleaf Thread border router support also means Android users will be able to control the Essentials devices, too. Other devices that work with Thread include smart home products from Eve, the Nest Hub Max, and Nest Wi-Fi by Google.

