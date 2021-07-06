Notes Created in iOS 15 and macOS 12 Betas May Not Show Up on Earlier Versions

by

If you've installed the public beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey on any of your devices, you may have already tried out some of the new features Apple has added to the Notes app, such as the ability to use @ user mentions in shared notes and the long-desired support for tags.

ipados 15 notes
However, some users have discovered that notes containing instances of these two new features don't show up in some earlier versions of iOS and macOS, so it's best just to stay away from them if you have any other devices still running older versions of Apple's desktop or mobile operating systems.

As reported by 9to5Mac, if the Notes app identifies a device in your iCloud account running a version earlier than iOS 14.5 or macOS 11.3, it will alert you to the fact that tagged notes or notes containing mentions will be hidden on those devices.

On the plus side, if your other devices are fully up-to-date and running iOS 14.5 or macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later, then it appears that any notes using @ mentions or tags are able to be opened by those versions.

As always with beta software, it's inadvisable to install these version on devices that you rely on for work or anything else important, especially if you're using multiple devices on the same Apple account, this example being a case in point.

ian87w
49 minutes ago at 04:26 am
Oh that sucks. The problem is many probably still have macs that are way older than their iDevices. So their iDevices might be up to date, but the macs may not. And Big Sur dropped support of many macs. :(
Hajj.david
14 minutes ago at 05:01 am

Planned obsolescence again. Forcing me to upgrade to a new MacBook, to continue using simple features in conjuction with my iPhone.
You do realize Apple very significantly improved notes functionality, and added tons of rich text formatting. Theres no way it would work on older versions.
Venderious
12 minutes ago at 05:03 am

You do realize Apple very significantly improved notes functionality, and added tons of rich text formatting. Theres no way it would work on older versions.
I highly doubt 2014 MacBooks would not be able to handle a feature such as tags or mentions.
