Apple Watch Series 7 May Feature Smaller Double-Sided S7 Chip

by

Apple Watch Series 7 could feature a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature
According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report accessed by MacRumors, next-generation Apple Watch models will adopt double-sided System in Package (SiP) packaging from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology.

On its website, ASE Technology confirms that its double-sided technology allows for module miniaturization, paving the way for a smaller "S7" chip.

Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to be released in September, in line with the past several generations of the device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu previously reported that Apple has tested thinner display bezels and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The next Apple Watch could also feature a new flat-edged design and a new green color option, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

Advanced health features like body temperature sensing and blood glucose monitoring have also been rumored for a future Apple Watch, but these features are considered unlikely to be ready for Series 7 models this year.

macsplusmacs
macsplusmacs
50 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I'm on a 4.

This is my upgrade year.


(But I wish it would come with a blood sugar monitor this year though)
Score: 4 Votes
macsplusmacs
macsplusmacs
41 minutes ago at 09:50 am

Same here, although I'm not sure yet if it is going to be worth the upgrade. I look forward to the official announcement, though.
You just KNOW the rumors will be hot and heavy for the Apple Watch 8 around early September placing doubt on our decisions! :)
Score: 3 Votes
sean.don18
sean.don18
38 minutes ago at 09:53 am
I work in healthcare and if Apple can add glucose monitoring that proves to be highly accurate and precise then nearly every Type 1 diabetic would purchase one. There's a few non-invasive ones today but they're either not accurate, have to be replaced a couple times a month or both. I'm not diabetic but would love to still be able to track my glucose levels.
Score: 2 Votes
ian87w
ian87w
31 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Waiting for Kuo to open his mouth. Can't really take Prosser seriously.
Score: 2 Votes
emmab2006
emmab2006
29 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Looking forward to the M1 Watch, all the power of a Macbook..... In A Watch.. MIND BLOWN.... ( sarcasm)
Score: 2 Votes
dannyyankou
dannyyankou
24 minutes ago at 10:07 am
I accidentally misinterpreted this as an Apple Watch with a double sided screen lol
Score: 1 Votes
