Apple Watch Series 7 May Feature Smaller Double-Sided S7 Chip

Apple Watch Series 7 could feature a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.



According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report accessed by MacRumors, next-generation Apple Watch models will adopt double-sided System in Package (SiP) packaging from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology.

On its website, ASE Technology confirms that its double-sided technology allows for module miniaturization, paving the way for a smaller "S7" chip.

Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to be released in September, in line with the past several generations of the device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu previously reported that Apple has tested thinner display bezels and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The next Apple Watch could also feature a new flat-edged design and a new green color option, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

Advanced health features like body temperature sensing and blood glucose monitoring have also been rumored for a future Apple Watch, but these features are considered unlikely to be ready for Series 7 models this year.