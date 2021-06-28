Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the second developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The second beta comes three weeks after Apple released the first beta following its WWDC keynote event.

macOS Monterey on MBP Feature
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

As with all new betas, Apple recommends not installing the new macOS update on a primary machine because it is early release software and could have bugs.

‌macOS Monterey‌ introduces Universal Control, a feature that lets a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard be used across multiple Mac or iPad devices, plus there's a new AirPlay to Mac feature.

Safari has been redesigned with a new tab bar and support for Tab Groups, and FaceTime has gained spatial audio, a Portrait Mode on M1 Macs, and Voice Isolation for cutting out background noise. There's also a new SharePlay ‌FaceTime‌ feature that lets Apple users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another.

Shared With You, a separate feature, keeps track of the music, links, podcasts, news, and photos that people are sent in Messages, highlighting it in the relevant apps. Notes has a new Quick Note feature for jotting down thoughts, and collaboration is easier with mentions and an Activity View.

The Shortcuts app from iOS is now available on the Mac, and Focus helps people stay on task by cutting out background distractions. There's an updated Maps app with a whole slew of new features, and with Live Text, Macs can now detect text in photos or provide details on animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in images.

Mail Privacy Protection hides IP and prevents tracking through invisible pixels, and iCloud Private Relay keeps Safari browsing protected. There are many other new features in ‌macOS Monterey‌, with a full rundown available in our macOS Monterey roundup.

‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌ is only available to registered developers right now, but in July, Apple will the Monterey beta available to its public beta testers.

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
35 minutes ago at 10:11 am

Very erratic release schedule
I love it – keeps things interesting and less predictable! :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am

And still we wait for 14.7 RC hopefully tomorrow or Wednesday ?
Not in this thread. :p
Interested to see what has changed with MacOS 12b2.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
26 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Woo Hoo! surprising update :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sass#B52 Avatar
Sass#B52
13 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Anyone using this on their primary machine?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mick-Mac Avatar
Mick-Mac
3 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Good luck to all you beta-testers. Been one since the very early days of OS X - suffering through untold numbers of bone-crushing bugs that took forever (if at all) to be fixed, bug reports that over 95% of the time just went into a black hole, and accumulated months of my life wasted while I witnessed the slow and steady decline of Apple's software QC over the years. My new plan is to ride the Big Sur updates to the end and then my next update will be to the final version of Monterey, followed by only final versions of MacOS after that. I get a shiny new OS every year, and it'll always as rock solid as it gets. And all the software I use will also have had plenty of time to acclimate to the OS when I upgrade. Oh happy days - my turn to mooch off you :-).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
