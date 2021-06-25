Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Musical Comedy Series 'Schmigadoon!' Ahead of July 16 Premiere

Apple today announced the release of the official trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" ahead of its July 16 premiere on Apple TV+.

play

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Apple says "Schmigadoon!" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

Apple says the series has a star-studded cast featuring Strong and Key along with Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.

The first two episodes will premiere on July 16 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.