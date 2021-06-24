Latest Zoom Update Improves iPad Calls, Adds Custom Video Filters, Gender Pronouns, and More

Last month, Zoom added support for the new Center Stage feature exclusive to Apple's latest iPad Pro models, and this month the popular video conferencing app is back with another update containing several interface improvements and usability features on iOS.



Notable enhancements in version 5.7.0 of the app include a better iPad "visual experience", support for individual call participants to request Live Transcription, custom video filters, scheduling privileges, consistent date formatting, and pairing with Zoom Rooms on the Zoom desktop client.

In addition, there's enhanced data privacy notifications for chat channels with enhanced chat encryption, the ability to display several phone numbers in user contact cards, and enhancements to the invite by phone option.

This update also introduces a new field for gender pronouns, along with options to choose when they're displayed. Pronouns appear in parentheses next to people's names during a call, as well as under names on user profile cards.

Users can also choose if they want their pronoun to be shared in meetings and in webinars. The new profile settings let users "always share" (the default), "do not share," or "ask me every time" if pronouns should be displayed in each meeting.

Version 5.7.0 of Zoom for iOS is available on the App Store.