Zoom Adds Support for iPad Pro's New Center Stage Feature

The Zoom app for iOS was today updated to introduce support for the latest iPad Pro models, with the new software adding integration with the Center Stage feature.



Apple's 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌ models include a front-facing "Center Stage" Ultra Wide camera function that uses machine learning to automatically detect people in the frame, panning and zooming to keep them in view during FaceTime calls. The feature recognizes when other people join or exit a call, adjusting the camera position to fit everyone in.

Center Stage was designed with third-party video conferencing apps in mind, and Apple has made an API available, which is what Zoom is using. Following today's update, Center Stage will be compatible with the Zoom app for iOS.



With support for Center Stage, you can participate more naturally in our Zoom video calls. Never again worry about whether you're out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom.

In addition to Center Stage, Zoom is also gaining support for an expanded Gallery View, so those using the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ can see up to 48 video tiles while the iPad is in landscape mode.

Many other ‌iPad‌ models will also get an expanded Gallery View feature that will allow more people to be displayed on a single screen, controllable with pinch zoom gestures.

Center Stage and expanded Gallery View are available in the Zoom 5.6.6 update, available from the App Store.