iPhone 13 Dummy Models Depict Repositioned Camera Modules, Larger Bump on 'Pro Max'

New alleged dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13, shared by leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter, depict a repositioned camera bump on the standard ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, while the camera bump on the highest-end model is "slightly larger."



The dummy models line up with ‌iPhone 13‌ schematics previously seen by MacRumors, which showed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a thicker overall design and larger camera bumps. The larger and thicker camera bumps could be a result of the rumored inclusion of sensor-shift stabilization for the entire lineup. The highest-end Pro and Pro Max are also rumored to feature upgraded Ultra Wide cameras.

Beyond camera improvements, the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with a 120Hz display and potentially always-on capabilities. Recently leaked battery capacities suggest that the entire lineup will feature larger batteries, possibly due to the higher power consumption needed for the higher variable refresh rate.

Unlike last year, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones in September, in line with years prior to the global health crisis. Apple recently filed upcoming models of the iPhone into the EEC database, and Apple's suppliers are beginning to ramp up efforts to improve device production.