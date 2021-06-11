Apple Registers iPhone 13 Models in Eurasia Ahead of September Launch

by

Nashville Chatter Class has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database pointing towards several unreleased iPhone 13 models that Apple will be launching in the fall.

EEC Apple iphone 13
Versions of iPhone running iOS 14 are listed with the model numbers A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. None of the numbers correspond to Apple's existing smartphone lineup.

The EEC filing, published on Friday, satisfies Russia's requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools. Several new models of ‌iPhone‌ and Mac have been registered with the EEC in previous years and these devices turned out to correspond with later device launches.

Apple's 2021 ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, due to launch in September, will look similar to the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, with four devices in sizes that include 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches, with two of the iPhones being higher-end "Pro" models and two positioned as lower-cost, more affordable devices.

Major design changes are not expected, and 2021 iPhones will have the same feature set as the 2020 iPhones, but we can count on camera improvements, a faster A-series processor, a new 5G chip from Qualcomm, increased battery life, and some tweaks to the notch. See our dedicated iPhone 13 roundup for all the details.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dotnet Avatar
dotnet
52 minutes ago at 02:39 am
We’ve always been at war with Eurasia.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

prosser iphone 13 renders

Leaker Makes iPhone 13 CAD Files Available to Download

Wednesday June 2, 2021 7:37 am PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser has today made CAD renders purporting to be of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro available for download online. In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser said that the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, in line with previous leaks and rumors. He also brought attention to a number of other previously-rumored design changes,...
Read Full Article78 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Apple's Orders for Key iPhone 13 Camera Component Expected to Outstrip Entire Android Market

Wednesday June 9, 2021 12:47 am PDT by
Major camera upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 series are putting increased pressure on suppliers to meet Apple's demand for key lens components, according to a new DigiTimes report. Apple has reportedly put Taiwan-based makers of voice coil motor (VCM) components on notice to increase their capacity by 30-40% in order to meet the company's demand, which is expected to outstrip the entire...
Read Full Article23 comments
iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article170 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Life Feature

iPhone 13 Lineup Appears to Feature Significantly Larger Battery Capacities

Tuesday June 1, 2021 7:10 am PDT by
A new rumor from Weibo, shared on Twitter by credible leaker l0vetodream, alleges to be the battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all of the 2021 iPhones will feature larger batteries. According to the rumor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4352mAh battery, compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3687mAh battery. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will...
Read Full Article165 comments
120 hz 13 joe blue

Samsung Reportedly Begins Production of 120Hz Display for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Models

Saturday May 29, 2021 10:42 am PDT by
Samsung has begun production of LTPO displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, while LG has begun production of LTPS displays for the lower-end models of the 2021 iPhone lineup, according to a new report from The Elec. Apple was widely rumored to introduce its ProMotion technology, which first debuted in the 2017 iPad Pro, ...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature

Apple Supplier TSMC Reportedly Begins Production of A15 Bionic Chip for iPhone 13

Tuesday May 25, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by
Following a report indicating that production would begin ahead of schedule, longtime Apple supplier TSMC has now officially kicked off production of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 lineup, expected later on in the second half of this year, according to a new paywalled report from DigiTimes. The A14 Bionic chip, which first got announced in the iPad Air and then made its way to...
Read Full Article64 comments
iphone 13 render mysmartprice 1

iPhone 13 Base Model Rumored to Feature Diagonal Rear Camera Layout

Tuesday April 13, 2021 5:50 am PDT by
Indian tech blog MySmartPrice has obtained 3D renders of what it claims will be the standard iPhone 13 model, revealing a familiar design with a few notable changes, including a smaller notch and a new diagonal rear camera layout. The website says it received the renders from unnamed "industry sources." A smaller notch has already been rumored several times for the entire iPhone 13 lineup,...
Read Full Article52 comments
iphone 13 front glass

This is What the iPhone 13's Notch Looks Like

Thursday April 1, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
After an abundance of rumors claiming that Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch, alleged images of the iPhone 13's front glass have now emerged, providing a first look at the new front-facing design of Apple's next-generation of smartphones. Greek repair company iRepair has provided MacRumors with a photo purporting to be of the front glass panels for iPhone 13 models,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Camera Backs

iPhone 13 Models Will Be Slightly Thicker and Will Have Larger Camera Bumps

Monday May 10, 2021 10:41 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 models and will also feature larger, thicker camera bumps with lenses that protrude less, according to iPhone 13 schematics seen by MacRumors. The new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are expected to feature a thickness of 7.57mm, up from 7.4mm in the iPhone 12 models. That's an increase of 0.17mm, which won't be hugely ...
Read Full Article225 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature2

iPhone 13 Rumor Recap: Smaller Notch, Larger Batteries, 120Hz for Pro Models, Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and More

Friday March 5, 2021 8:20 am PST by
While we are likely at least six months away from Apple unveiling the so-called iPhone 13 lineup, rumors about the devices are starting to accumulate, so we've put together this recap of everything that is expected so far. The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four models and the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Read Full Article138 comments