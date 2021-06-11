Apple Registers iPhone 13 Models in Eurasia Ahead of September Launch

Nashville Chatter Class has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database pointing towards several unreleased iPhone 13 models that Apple will be launching in the fall.



Versions of iPhone running iOS 14 are listed with the model numbers A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. None of the numbers correspond to Apple's existing smartphone lineup.

The EEC filing, published on Friday, satisfies Russia's requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools. Several new models of ‌iPhone‌ and Mac have been registered with the EEC in previous years and these devices turned out to correspond with later device launches.

Apple's 2021 ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, due to launch in September, will look similar to the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, with four devices in sizes that include 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches, with two of the iPhones being higher-end "Pro" models and two positioned as lower-cost, more affordable devices.

Major design changes are not expected, and 2021 iPhones will have the same feature set as the 2020 iPhones, but we can count on camera improvements, a faster A-series processor, a new 5G chip from Qualcomm, increased battery life, and some tweaks to the notch. See our dedicated iPhone 13 roundup for all the details.