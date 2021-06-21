iPhone 12 Mini Production Reportedly Ended Earlier Than Expected Due to Relatively Low Sales

Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has experienced poor sales performance, at least relative to other iPhone 12 models, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today claimed that production of the device has already ended.



According to TrendForce, the iPhone 12 mini "reached End-of-Life ahead of time" during the second quarter of 2021, suggesting that Apple will focus on selling through its existing inventory of the device without producing any further units. Launched in October 2020, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display that caters to fans of smaller smartphones, with pricing starting at $699 in the United States.

While production has reportedly ceased, the iPhone 12 mini remains available on Apple.com without any notable shipping delays for now. The device is offered in six colors, including a purple option that went on sale in late April.

Apple is still expected to unveil an iPhone 13 mini later this year, but rumors suggest the 5.4-inch model will be discontinued in 2022.