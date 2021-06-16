Apple Planned Black Ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5

Apple considered offering a black version of the ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5, according to newly-shared images of the prototype casing.

apple watch edition series 5 ceramic black prototype
The images, shared on Twitter by the prototype collector and leaker known as "Mr. White," show a prototype black ceramic Apple Watch casing, alongside the white ceramic version.

The ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5 was never available in a black color option, only being available in a striking gloss white finish. Apple marketed the ceramic white Apple Watch Edition as a high-end option starting at $1,249, owing to its extremely unique finish.

applewatchceramic
At the time, Apple lauded the ceramic casing as strong, light, and scratch-resistant, being four times as hard as the stainless steel finish, while also featuring a "pearly, lustrous finish" that is extremely resistant to scratches and tarnishing.

The process of creating the Apple Watch Edition case begins with a high-strength zirconia powder that's combined with alumina to achieve its rich, white color. Each case is then compression molded, sintered, and polished using a diamond slurry, which results in a remarkably smooth surface and an exquisite shine. With this precise level of workmanship, every Apple Watch Edition case takes days to make.

The black ceramic finish shown in the images looks very similar to the Space Black stainless steel Apple Watch, and while it is slightly lighter in color, it is not unreasonable to speculate that the similarity of the finishes could be the reason why Apple never took the black ceramic case forward.

Apple introduced a ceramic Apple Watch Edition with the Series 2, which went on to offer a gray ceramic option with the Series 3. While there was no ceramic Apple Watch Edition for Series 4 models, Apple revived the high-end white ceramic Edition model for the Series 5. With the latest Apple Watch Series 6, there is again no ceramic version, with the Edition models featuring a cheaper titanium casing only.

MrLoL
MrLoL
1 hour ago at 05:53 am

The ceramic Apple Watch Edition was never available in a black color option, only being available in a striking gloss white finish.
Article makes it sound as if the gray ceramic Apple Watch Series 3 Edition never existed, might wanna rephrase that. It also looks pretty much the same hue as the previous one.



JosephAW
1 hour ago at 05:54 am
I’m holding out for transparent aluminum. :p
visualseed
1 hour ago at 06:00 am

I have always wondered why Apple never released a black version of products also? Case in point is the AirPods. I really want to know what drives their single color decision for most products.
Early on the white headphones used with the iPod became an unofficial trademark of Apple. Since then, they have gone out of the way to make most of their accessories white. I really wish they would stop that. I saw the new Beats in solid colors like red and black and think that AirPods in these colors would be awesome.
Benjamin Nabulsi
1 hour ago at 06:00 am
I would totally buy it, I love my S4 stainless space black (jet black) which they stopped offering unless you go with 1200$ Hermes

Ceramic would be lighter than stainless steel and almost the same shine.
wish they make ceramic iPhone since it also as good for transmitting signals and good with wireless charging
ric275
1 hour ago at 06:00 am

Apple introduced a ceramic Apple Watch Edition with the Series 3.
It was actually Series 2 :)
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 06:01 am
Looks much better than titanium watch. I would have purchased it.

Being back the white ceramic watch back please
