Some Apple Card Customers Unable to Make In-Store Purchases for Second Day in a Row [Resolved]

A partial Apple Card outage impacting the ability of some customers to make in-store purchases using their ‌Apple Card‌ with Apple Pay is facing its second day in a row of issues, according to Apple's system status page.



On Monday, Apple said that some customers would be unable to make in-store purchases with their ‌Apple Card‌, and two days later, the issue continues to persist. These new issues follow a widespread Apple Card outage earlier this month that lasted several hours, impacting all ‌Apple Card‌ customers. The current issue facing some ‌Apple Card‌ customers is limited to in-store purchases, but online purchases seem to be working as normal.

‌Apple Card‌ launched in 2019 as a tightly integrated financial service into Apple's products and services. Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs to be the issuing bank for the card, meaning it's currently limited to just the United States. ‌Apple Card‌ features are integrated into the Wallet app with color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and up to three percent cashback on purchases, paid out daily.

Update: Apple's system status page now says that the issue is resolved and ‌Apple Card‌ is working as normal.