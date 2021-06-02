Apple Card Outage Persists for Several Hours

by

If your Apple Card has not been working today, you are not alone. Apple's credit card has been suffering from a widespread outage that has persisted for several hours, according to Apple's system status page.

apple card 1
"Users may not be able to manage their ‌Apple Card‌, make payments, and may not see recent transactions," the page reads.

Launched in the United States in August 2019, the ‌Apple Card‌'s key features include Wallet app integration with color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and up to three percent cashback on purchases, paid out daily. A physical, titanium ‌Apple Card‌ is also available for use at retail locations that do not accept contactless payments.

We'll update this story when the outage is marked as resolved.

Tag: Apple Card Guide

Top Rated Comments

TMRJIJ Avatar
TMRJIJ
31 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
I initially misread the title as:
[HEADING=2]Apple Card Outrage Persists for Several Hours[/HEADING]
I need a good nap.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dohspc Avatar
dohspc
1 hour ago at 11:24 am
Yes transactions I’ve made today aren’t showing up.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
longofest Avatar
longofest
45 minutes ago at 11:46 am

It seems to be working now.
A few minutes ago I tried to purchase something with my apple card and wasn't able to. So maybe its a "your mileage may vary" kind of thing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
1 hour ago at 11:26 am
Not good. I wonder if this started last night? I paid my card balance last night and it took about 30 minutes for it to show up. Normally it applies immediately.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
polaris20 Avatar
polaris20
51 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Was it getting denied too? Haven't bought anything yesterday or today, but just curious. Honestly, nothing's perfect. I keep two cards, the Apple Card and one other, because you never know when there's something odd going on with a bank, a transaction service, etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMcGuire Avatar
BigMcGuire
48 minutes ago at 11:43 am

Was it getting denied too? Haven't bought anything yesterday or today, but just curious. Honestly, nothing's perfect. I keep two cards, the Apple Card and one other, because you never know when there's something odd going on with a bank, a transaction service, etc.
No, my orders went through successfully (according to the retailers). They're just not showing up on the app.

2 successful purchases today still aren't showing up on the app as of 11:47am Pacific.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
