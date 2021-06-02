Apple Card Outage Persists for Several Hours

If your Apple Card has not been working today, you are not alone. Apple's credit card has been suffering from a widespread outage that has persisted for several hours, according to Apple's system status page.



"Users may not be able to manage their ‌Apple Card‌, make payments, and may not see recent transactions," the page reads.

Launched in the United States in August 2019, the ‌Apple Card‌'s key features include Wallet app integration with color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and up to three percent cashback on purchases, paid out daily. A physical, titanium ‌Apple Card‌ is also available for use at retail locations that do not accept contactless payments.

We'll update this story when the outage is marked as resolved.