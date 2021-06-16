U.S. Antitrust Legislation Would Ban Apple From Pre-Installing Its Own Apps on iPhones

by

Apple would not be permitted to sell iPhones with its own apps installed under proposed U.S. antitrust legislation that was released last week. Representative David Cicilline confirmed the self-preferencing ban in a discussion with reporters, details of which were shared by Bloomberg.

app store blue banner
Rather than pre-installed apps, Apple would have to offer other app options for consumers to download. Right now, iPhones come with a range of free Apple-designed apps from Messages and FaceTime to Calendar and Notes.

"It would be equally easy to download the other five apps as the Apple one so they're not using their market dominance to favor their own products and services," said Cicilline.

Preventing Apple from selling iPhones with its own apps installed would drastically change the iPhone's setup process, making it considerably less streamlined, more complicated, and potentially more expensive if customers were prompted to purchase or subscribe to third-party apps and services to replicate the functionality that Apple provides at no cost.

According to Cicilline, this would also apply to Amazon Prime because Amazon's ability to sell its own products over third-party products disadvantages some sellers.

U.S. House lawmakers last week debuted sweeping bipartisan antitrust legislation in the form of five different bills aimed at major tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. The bills would apply to businesses that have a market capitalization of $600 billion and at least 50 million monthly active users in the United States.

If passed, these bills would overhaul competition laws that have not been revisited for decades and would lead to significant changes in the tech industry. The House Judiciary Committee will review the five bills at a hearing next week.

Top Rated Comments

idmean Avatar
idmean
18 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Ridiculous. That’s what it is.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
17 minutes ago at 11:29 am
No camera app. No calendar app. No photos app. No weather app. No wallet, notes, home, FaceTime,...

What a ludicrous bill. Who will define an "apple app"?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
17 minutes ago at 11:28 am
and after that google, samsung and the others...this is hard to believe that will happen...
An empty phone...from where do you install the apps since that implies the app store will not to be on the iphone since app store is an APP by apple
The IQ level is very low...and it will not happen
Maybe Cicilline is trolling us
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Absolute Trainwreck Avatar
Absolute Trainwreck
17 minutes ago at 11:29 am
this is what happens when the show is run by old people whose technical expertise extends to sometimes logging into aol to check their mail. Can’t wait till we age out of that generation honestly
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SueperDrive Avatar
SueperDrive
17 minutes ago at 11:29 am
This is definitely not user friendly.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
metalsiren Avatar
metalsiren
15 minutes ago at 11:31 am
yea this is stupid.... you need default apps. you can CHOOSE not to use them or remove them
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

