Video: Top 5 Most Useful Features in iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 is gaining almost all of the new features that were introduced in iOS 15, but there are also several updates that Apple introduced that are designed exclusively for the larger screen of the iPad or have been adopted from iOS 14.

Widgets can now be placed anywhere on the ‌iPad‌'s Home Screen, and technically this doesn't count as an iPadOS feature because it's something that Apple is bringing over from iOS. In iPadOS 14, you could have a set spot for your widgets, but with iPadOS 15, you can put them anywhere, just like you can on the iPhone.

App Library is another new feature that was introduced on the ‌iPhone‌ first, and it's a useful change that lets you see and manage all of the apps you have installed on your ‌iPad‌ in one spot.

Multitasking is an ‌iPad‌ exclusive, and it's been improved in iPadOS 15. We already did a whole dedicated video on it, but we couldn't ignore the user interface updates in our list of top iPadOS features.

Also new to the ‌iPad‌ is a "Quick Note" option for the Notes app. With a swipe of the Apple Pencil, you can open up a Quick Note no matter which app you're in to jot down notes. You can also create a Quick Note from Control Center or with a keyboard shortcut.

Apple introduced Safari updates across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey so this isn't an iPad-only feature, but Safari has a streamlined tab bar and support for Tab Groups so you can better organize your tabs. Web extensions are supported in iPadOS, there's a new customizable start page, and you can refresh a webpage by pulling down from the top.

Safari also now prevents trackers from accessing your IP address, and if you have a paid iCloud account, a Private Relay feature will encrypt all of your browsing activity.

What are your favorite iPadOS 15 features? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

dguisinger Avatar
dguisinger
1 hour ago at 08:19 am
iPad OS is really disappointing..... Took a year for them to bring iOS 14 to the iPad, make multitasking the bear minimum of what it should have been years ago (and still feels restrictive), and can't deliver on the hardware they currently sell at nearly twice the price of a much more usable mac with the same hardware.....

I am glad the youtube community seems to be ganging up on Apple on this release.... sometimes Apple doesn't spend enough time listening to their customers and too much time dictating
radus Avatar
radus
56 minutes ago at 08:50 am
All that is nice - but where is proper extended monitor support ? (esp. for the M1 16GB iPad Pro's)
Wouter van Dam Avatar
Wouter van Dam
49 minutes ago at 08:56 am
The most useful feature is the list of supported iPads. There is (again) no reason at all to purchase a new iPad, because the crippled iPadOS is still the limiting factor.
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
1 hour ago at 08:29 am
Beautiful features
Lets hope with beta 2 the app limit will rise from 5gb to 7gb
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
44 minutes ago at 09:02 am

Beautiful features
Lets hope with beta 2 the app limit will rise from 5gb to 7gb
My hope is that Parallels 17 becomes available and there is no Ram restrictions in iOS 15. Run ARM versions of Windows and Linux on your iPad Pro and take advantage of the 2 TB, the M1, and 16 GB without Apple. That would be a dream setup for me in the year 2022.
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
42 minutes ago at 09:04 am

Do you know it hasn't in this beta?
still limited at 5gb
