Apple TV+ Renews 'See' For Third Season Ahead of Season Two Premiere on August 27

Apple TV+ has announced that season two of its popular original series "See" starring Jason Momoa will premiere on August 27, with new episodes releasing every Friday. The streaming giant also announced that it has renewed the show for a third season, Variety reports.

"See" follows Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, and Dave Bautista through a post-apocalyptic drama where a virus has cleared out the world, and all the remaining men, women, and children have been made blind. Alongside other ‌Apple TV+‌ originals such as "The Morning Show" and "Ted Lasso," the show has been one of the most popular for the streaming service.


Apple today also shared the official trailer for the upcoming season two of "See" which will premiere on August 27.

Top Rated Comments

coolbreeze2 Avatar
coolbreeze2
51 minutes ago at 11:40 pm
The article referred to Apple as "The streaming giant". While Apple has great streaming shows, it has not quite reached "giant" status.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
millar876 Avatar
millar876
50 minutes ago at 11:40 pm
I really enjoyed season 1. i Would like the story to finish at some point, rather than just fail to be renewed after an end of season cliff hanger. But at least we have season 3 to look forward to.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
