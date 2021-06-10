Apple Putting a Stop to Email Tracking Pixels With Mail Privacy Protection in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

by

Tracking when you've opened up an email and what you've read is something that many companies and advertisers rely on for their marketing efforts, plus there are email clients out there designed to let users know when the emails they've sent have been opened up.

ios15 mail privacy feature
Much of this tracking is facilitated by remote images that load when viewing an email, and some of it is even sneakier, with advertisers using invisible tracking pixels. Tracking pixels are hidden graphics that you might not see in an email, but your email client loads them, allowing senders to gather data from you. Senders can see that you've opened an email get other information, such as your IP address.

With iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Apple is putting a stop to email tracking with a suite of Mail Privacy Protection features.

Mail Privacy Protection is not enabled by default, but Apple will highlight it as an option when you upgrade to ‌iOS 15‌ or iPadOS 15. If you're running one of these updates, you can turn it on in Settings > Mail. Tap on "Privacy Protection" and then toggle on "Protect Mail Activity." In ‌macOS Monterey‌, open up Mail, go to the Mail Preferences, and then click on Privacy. From there, toggle on Protect Mail Activity.

mail privacy protection
When enabled, Mail Privacy Protection hides your IP address and loads all remote content privately in the background, routing it through multiple proxy services and randomly assigning an IP address.

Here's how Apple describes the feature in full:

Emails that you receive may include hidden pixels that allow the email's sender to learn information about you. As soon as you open an email, information about your Mail activity can be collected by the sender without transparency and an ability to control what information is shared. Email senders can learn when and how many times you opened their email, whether you forwarded the email, your Internet Protocol (IP) address, and other data that can be used to build a profile of your behavior and learn your location.

If you choose to turn it on, Mail Privacy Protection helps protect your privacy by preventing email senders, including Apple, from learning information about your Mail activity. When you receive an email in the Mail app, rather than downloading remote content when you open an email, Mail Privacy Protection downloads remote content in the background by default - regardless of how you do or don't engage with the email. Apple does not learn any information about the content.

In addition, all remote content downloaded by Mail is routed through multiple proxy servers, preventing the sender from learning your IP address. Rather than share your IP address, which can allow the email sender to learn your location, Apple's proxy network will randomly assign an IP address that corresponds only to the region your device is in. As a result, email senders will only receive generic information rather than information about your behavior. Apple does not access your IP address.

It's worth noting that senders will see an IP address that corresponds to the region where you're located, giving them generic information about your behavior that is non-specific and cannot be used for building a profile of your behavior.

You could previously block email trackers by blocking the loading of remote content in the Mail app on iOS and macOS, but Apple's new feature is superior because you can still view all email content as normal while Mail Privacy Protection works in the background with no visual compromises.

Email senders can still monitor your behavior with tracked links that you will need to be mindful of, but the behind the scenes tracking that you might not notice won't happen.

Mail Tracking Privacy pairs well with iCloud Private Relay, a feature that's included in ‌iCloud‌+. ‌iCloud‌+ is just Apple's name for its paid ‌iCloud‌ plans, which start out at $0.99 per month. With that $1 per month, all the traffic that leaves your device is routed through two separate internet relays so advertisers can't see your IP address or location, nor can they link your browsing history to this information to build a profile about you.

icloud private relay
‌iCloud‌ Private Relay is not quite a VPN, but it's similar, and it's an incredible feature for the less technically inclined that would not think to use a VPN or wouldn't know how, such as elderly people who need the most protection from tracking and scams.

Apple's plans for ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay and Mail Tracking Privacy are already worrying advertisers, according to a report earlier this week from The Wall Street Journal. Ad-measurement firm Branch Metrics' CEO Alex Austin said that Private Relay could be "vastly more damaging to the advertising ecosystem than the App Tracking Transparency measures implemented early this year. "If IP were to go away entirely, it would be very challenging for a lot of companies to operate," he said.

As for Mail Privacy Protection, advertisers are "surprised" that Apple blocked tracking in emails because of how much harder it will be for brands to know if their emails are working.

These new privacy features could spur Google to adopt similar measures for Chrome, and a Google spokesperson confirmed that Google is indeed considering similar features for blocking IP addresses.

‌iCloud‌ Private Relay and Mail Privacy Protection alone are enough reason to upgrade to the newest software when it becomes available this fall, but the rest of the features coming in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey can be found in our roundups.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, macOS Monterey
Related Forums: iOS 15, macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
I am so into this feature. thx apple.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
53 minutes ago at 11:23 am
This really does virtually nothing to improve your privacy.

Tracking pixels are generally unique to the email. They don't care what IP address you open the email from - they care that they sent an email to an address, and it got opened. The person trying to snoop on you has still learned that yours is a valid email address that an actual human looks at and they've also learned what time that human looked at it.

Your IP is already randomly changing - your ISP changes it periodically, and if you're on a mobile device, you likely change between networks entirely periodically, meaning your IP is changing.

Apple seems to be offering something that's of zero value for $1/month, and what's worse is they're advertising it. It's basically snake oil.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
Protection + privacy = transparency to the consumers.

win/win for everyone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Morod Avatar
Morod
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
Apple costs, but saves even more…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firesuite Avatar
firesuite
39 minutes ago at 11:37 am

Can someone clarify; if an invisible pixel is associated with my email address then what does it matter how many proxies it goes through? If that image is loaded they know it was my email address that did it. Is this literally just hiding my IP and nothing more?
I’m not 100% positive, but I read this line:

“When you receive an email in the Mail app, rather than downloading remote content when you open an email, Mail Privacy Protection downloads remote content in the background by default - regardless of how you do or don't engage with the email. Apple does not learn any information about the content.”

… as meaning that Apple’s service will automatically download remote content through THEIR proxy servers (possibly anonymized), whether the email was ever opened by the user or not. This would result in the sender not having reliable tracking data. If every email they send is automatically loaded by a proxy server with a scrubbed IP, their data is mostly noise and no signal. It could essentially render most remote tracking pixels/images/etc useless to the sender, because it doesn’t tell them anything about the user’s behavior. Including whether the end user actually ever opened the email or not. It may look to the sender as if every email was always opened immediately, but that’s not actually what’s happening. The more widely adopted this feature is, the less reliable the data is for the senders.

I could be misunderstanding, but that’s how I read this.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
1 hour ago at 11:09 am
It’s annoying for apple mail to have all these great privacy features but lacking basic features that all other mail client have, like send later mail, giving a distinct color for each account connected or customizable notifications. I want Spark features with Apple privacy policy
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iCloud General Feature

iCloud+ to Let iCloud Mail Users Personalize Their Email Domain Name

Tuesday June 8, 2021 2:41 am PDT by
At its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes tentpole privacy features like Private Relay and Hide My Email. Another feature included in iCloud+ that wasn't discussed in the keynote is the ability to create a custom email domain name. From Apple's iOS 15 features preview page, under the iCloud+ section: Cus...
Read Full Article228 comments
macos monterey microphone indicator

Apple Highlights New Privacy Features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Including Microphone Indicator on Mac

Monday June 7, 2021 2:01 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed new privacy protections coming in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8. The software updates are available in beta for developers starting today and will be publicly released later this year. First, a new App Privacy Report feature will let users see how often apps have used the permission they've previously granted to access their location, photos, camera,...
Read Full Article24 comments
f1623088657

Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email

Monday June 7, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
At WWDC, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes "Private Relay" that allows users to browse the web through Safari with all information leaving their device remaining encrypted and access to "Hide My Email." One of the headlining features for iCloud+ is Private Relay, which, similarly to a VPN, ensures that all traffic leaving a...
Read Full Article140 comments
icloud

iOS 15 'iCloud Private Relay' Feature Won't Be Available in China, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and More

Monday June 7, 2021 5:25 pm PDT by
Alongside iOS 15, Apple introduced an iCloud+ service that adds new features to its paid iCloud plans. One of these features is iCloud Private Relay, which is designed to encrypt all of the traffic leaving your device so no one can intercept it or read it. Apple did not mention country limitations for the feature when announcing it, but Apple told Reuters that Private Relay will not be...
Read Full Article139 comments
craig wwdc 2021 privacy

Craig Federighi: Apple Will Continue to 'Protect Our Customers' Amid 'Innovation' in Privacy Exploitation

Tuesday June 8, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Following WWDC, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said that Apple will continue to protect its customers amid "innovation" in the world of privacy exploitation and that Apple believes it "can largely stay ahead" of the curve to protect users. In an exclusive interview with Fast Company, Federighi talked about new announcements that Apple made during WWDC...
Read Full Article80 comments
generic tracking prompt blue

Apps Continuing to Track Users Despite Apple's Privacy Prompt

Monday June 7, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple is facing increasing pressure to tighten its App Tracking Transparency rules after it was found that third parties are using workarounds to identify users who do not consent to be tracked, according to the Financial Times. Apple rules around App Tracking Transparency, which came into effect as part of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, require apps to ask for consent to track users across...
Read Full Article123 comments
wwdc 2021 live coverage

WWDC 2021 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 15, macOS 12, and More

Monday June 7, 2021 9:02 am PDT by
Apple's all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, but it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. While there had been some claims of redesigned MacBook Pro models making an appearance...
Read Full Article1837 comments
tracking disabled ios 14 5

Apple Rolling Out Fix for Greyed Out App Tracking Transparency Toggle

Wednesday May 19, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple appears to be ironing out a bug that meant some iOS 14.5 users were unable to adjust the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting that was rolled out as part of Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. In iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, ATT requires that apps ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted...
Read Full Article18 comments
icloud

Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device

Monday June 7, 2021 1:18 pm PDT by
If you're low on iCloud storage but want to buy a new device and transfer your data, Apple is making the process easier in iOS 15 with a temporary storage boost. Apple says that the new feature will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup for up to three weeks, letting users transfer their apps, data, and settings to a new device using iCloud even when there's an ...
Read Full Article73 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares New 'Tracked' Ad With Humorous Real-World Analogy of App Tracking Transparency

Thursday May 20, 2021 9:17 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new privacy-focused ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting App Tracking Transparency on the iPhone. In the spot, a man orders a coffee, and the barista follows him out as he gets in a cab, providing his date of birth to the cab driver. The cab driver and the barista follow him throughout his day, keeping track of his whereabouts and viewing his personal data....
Read Full Article157 comments