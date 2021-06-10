FaceTime on iOS 15 Alerts You If You Try to Talk While Muted

The next time you try talking on a FaceTime call on iOS 15 with your microphone muted, iOS will provide you a subtle reminder to unmute your microphone so others can hear you.



The new reminder, first spotted by The Verge, is part of a wider assortment of changes and new features coming to ‌FaceTime‌ with the release of ‌iOS 15‌, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey later this fall. Heightened by the global health crisis, millions have switched to working remotely via ‌FaceTime‌, Zoom, and other platforms. Often, coming with it is the embarrassment of trying to talk, only to discover later that no one heard you due to your muted microphone.

Apple is aiming to solve this social dilemma with ‌iOS 15‌. Unfortunately, on ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta 1, a similar prompt is not present, but it may be added in a future beta release. Another ‌FaceTime‌ feature coming this fall is the ability to share ‌FaceTime‌ call links with others, including those on Android and Windows, brand-new SharePlay functionality, and more.