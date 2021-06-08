1Password Teases Safari Web Extension Already Working on iPadOS 15

by

With the introduction of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Safari extensions that previously only worked on the Mac can also run on the iPhone and iPad. While the feature won't be widely available until the fall, when the new updates roll out to the public, 1Password, a popular password management app, has already teased a functional Safari extension on iPadOS 15.

1password safari ipados 15
Shared by 1Password developer Andrew Beyer on Twitter, the in-development 1Password iPadOS 15 extension allows users to access their saved passwords quickly, create new passwords, edit existing accounts, and more.

The 1Password extension will also work on the ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 15‌. Similar to on macOS, Safari extensions on iOS and iPadOS 15 are easily accessible through the main toolbar. On ‌iOS 15‌, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Safari received noteworthy updates, including major redesigns, enhanced security, and on iOS and iPadOS, the ability to pull down on a tab to refresh.

Related Roundup: iOS 15
Tags: Safari, 1Password
Related Forum: iOS 14

Top Rated Comments

robertcoogan Avatar
robertcoogan
8 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Too bad it's exclusive to Apple. If it were available for Firefox I'd definately try it out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple repair service expansion iphone repair 07072020 big

Apple Agrees to Multimillion-Dollar Settlement After iPhone Repair Technicians Post Customer's Private Photos Online

Monday June 7, 2021 2:44 am PDT by
Apple has paid a 21-year-old millions of dollars in a legal settlement after photos and videos from the customer's iPhone, sent in for repair, were uploaded to Facebook, leading to "severe emotional distress," according to a new report from The Telegraph. The incident occurred in 2016 at a repair facility run by Apple supplier Pegatron in California. The 21-year-old college student sent her...
Read Full Article112 comments
wwdc 2021 details

App Store Leaks Unannounced Apple 'Mind' App, Suggests Tips and Contacts Coming to watchOS 8 at WWDC

Saturday June 5, 2021 3:35 pm PDT by
Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update. The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ...
Read Full Article82 comments
wwdc 2021 live coverage

WWDC 2021 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 15, macOS 12, and More

Monday June 7, 2021 9:02 am PDT by
Apple's all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, but it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. While there had been some claims of redesigned MacBook Pro models making an appearance...
Read Full Article1809 comments
apple music june 7 post

Apple Music Announces 'Special Event' Tomorrow, Immediately After WWDC Keynote

Sunday June 6, 2021 4:28 am PDT by
In a video posted on Apple Music, first spotted on Twitter, Apple is teasing a "special event" that will take place on June 7 at 12 p.m PT, two hours after the main WWDC keynote begins. Currently not on the WWDC schedule, this event is related to Spatial Audio for Apple Music, which Apple has said will launch later this month. Apple announced that Spatial Audio, powered by Dolby Atmos, will...
Read Full Article214 comments
Top Stories 52 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC Kicks Off on Monday, New MacBook Pros Spotted?, iPad and AirPods Rumors

Saturday June 5, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It's finally here! Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday with the traditional keynote address at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. At the event, we'll undoubtedly see the unveiling of upcoming versions of Apple's operating systems like iOS 15 and macOS 12, and if we're lucky, perhaps some hardware like a redesigned MacBook Pro. This week also saw a host of rumors about...
Read Full Article15 comments
wwdc 2021 details

Reliable Leaker Suggests No MacBook Pro or Other Hardware Announcements at WWDC Today

Monday June 7, 2021 5:13 am PDT by
In response to a tweet asking if there will be hardware announcements at WWDC 2021, cryptic but reliable leaker "l0vetodream" suggested there won't be any. In a follow-up tweet, he seems to have ruled out new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models being unveiled at this time, suggesting that it is still too early for an announcement. Leading up to WWDC, which kicks off today with Apple's...
Read Full Article277 comments
f1623085603

Apple Announces iOS 15: First Look at New Features

Monday June 7, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 15, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring new video calling capabilities, improvements to Messages, user statuses, a smart notification summary, and more. FaceTime In iOS 15, FaceTime features a new grid view and portrait mode support for video. For audio, FaceTime calls now offer Spatial Audio so that voices sound as if they are coming from...
Read Full Article55 comments
appleparkempty

Apple Staff Complain About Plans for Return to Office Work in Letter to Tim Cook

Saturday June 5, 2021 1:11 am PDT by
A large group of Apple employees are opposing the company's plans to require three days of in-person work a week from September, according to a internal letter seen by The Verge. In the detailed letter sent yesterday afternoon, addressed to CEO Tim Cook and the company's executive leadership, the Apple employees said that they want a more flexible approach where those who want to work...
Read Full Article1114 comments
iOS 15 icon mock in article

Bloomberg: iPadOS 15 to Feature Improved Multitasking, Redesigned Notification Banner for iOS 15

Saturday June 5, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
iPadOS 15 will include improvements to the way users manage multiple apps open at once, in addition to a redesigned incoming notification banner that will also debut in iOS 15, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In an overview report of what to expect from Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Gurman reiterates his previous reporting while also providing a few additional ...
Read Full Article220 comments
f1623088657

Apple Announces iCloud+, Combines Paid Storage With Privacy Features Like Hide My Email

Monday June 7, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
At WWDC, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes "Private Relay" that allows users to browse the web through Safari with all information leaving their device remaining encrypted and access to "Hide My Email." One of the headlining features for iCloud+ is Private Relay, which, similarly to a VPN, ensures that all traffic leaving a...
Read Full Article135 comments