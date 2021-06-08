Safari on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Automatically Upgrades Web Connections to HTTPS on Compatible Sites for Improved Security

On iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Safari will automatically upgrade web connections for sites to the HTTPS protocol, in the case they're loaded in HTTP.



The new feature largely went unnoticed during the WWDC keynote, but it is highlighted on the ‌macOS Monterey‌ and iOS/iPadOS 15 feature pages. Apple says that Safari now "automatically upgrades sites known to support HTTPS from insecure HTTP."

Safari on ‌iOS 15‌, ‌macOS Monterey‌, and iPadOS 15 all received major redesigns, including new Tab groups, synchronizable start pages, web extensions for iOS and iPadOS, and more. Learn more about ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌macOS Monterey‌ using our guide.

