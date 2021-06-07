Apple Agrees Multimillion Dollar Settlement After iPhone Repair Technicians Post Customer's Private Photos Online

by

Apple has paid a 21-year old millions of dollars in a legal settlement after photos and videos from the customer's iPhone, sent in for repair, were uploaded to Facebook, leading to "severe emotional distress," according to a new report from The Telegraph.

apple repair service expansion iphone repair 07072020 big
The incident occurred in 2016 at a repair facility ran by Apple supplier Pegatron in California. The 21-year old college student sent her ‌iPhone‌ into the repair facility to be fixed after it had stopped working. Legal documents outline that while it was being fixed, technicians posted 10 photos of the Apple customer in "various stages of undress and a sex video."

The exact amount Apple paid to the student was not disclosed. However, the report describes a "multimillion-dollar" settlement," and says that the customer's lawyers specifically requested $5 million during negotiation talks. Her lawyers also threatened to sue Apple for invasion of privacy and "infliction of emotional distress." They had reportedly warned the Cupertino tech giant that a lawsuit would give it negative PR, which possibly made the company more willing to pay the settlement.

Lawyers for the victim had threatened to sue for invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress, and had warned of the "negative media publicity" that would accompany a lawsuit. The settlement included a confidentiality provision that prevented her from discussing the case or revealing the size of the payout.

In a statement given to The Telegraph, Apple said that it takes customers' privacy "extremely seriously," and that it thoroughly investigated the "egregious violation." The company said it took "immediate action" and has since "continued to strengthen our vendor protocols."

Xenc Avatar
Xenc
2 hours ago at 02:56 am

I hope the technicians that posted the photos were dealt with accordingly. It was a terrible lapse of judgment on their part to do such a thing.
“Lapse of judgement” is putting it lightly. They posted extremely private images and videos to this poor girl’s Facebook account. Criminal charges are appropriate.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ooans Avatar
ooans
2 hours ago at 02:55 am
This is exactly why have to oppose Right To Repair! ONly Apple is trustworthy enough to protect the privacy of clients!



Oh... wait...

oops.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLoveDeveloping Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
2 hours ago at 02:57 am
Wow! That’s terrible for her, however my first thought was.. They can have my pictures for 5 million no problem! ? I’ll even throw in a few ? pics
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wowfunhappy Avatar
Wowfunhappy
2 hours ago at 02:51 am
Wow! Good for her!

I wonder, how did they actually unlock the phone? Maybe it didn’t have a passcode enabled? (To be clear, even if it didn’t, that doesn’t excuse going through her photos, much less sharing them!)
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
2 hours ago at 02:57 am
Man, that's messed up. Who comes across private photos on someone else's phone and decides to post them on their Facebook, just to mess up their lives for fun? Sociopathic.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jprmercado Avatar
jprmercado
2 hours ago at 02:52 am
I hope the technicians that posted the photos were dealt with accordingly. It was a terrible lapse in judgment on their part to do such a thing.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
