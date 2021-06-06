Apple Music Announces 'Special Event' Tomorrow, Immediately After WWDC Keynote

In a video posted on Apple Music, first spotted on Twitter, Apple is teasing a "special event" that will take place on June 7 at 12 p.m PT, two hours after the main WWDC keynote begins. Currently not on the WWDC schedule, this event is related to Spatial Audio for ‌Apple Music‌, which Apple has said will launch later this month.



Apple announced that Spatial Audio, powered by Dolby Atmos, will be coming to all ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers in June, in addition to higher-quality lossless streaming. The company has been promoting the new features across social media and within the ‌Apple Music‌ app; however, the mention of a special event dedicated fully to it had previously remained undisclosed.

Apple's official keynote begins at 10 a.m PT on June 7, and the State of the Union takes place four hours after at 2 p.m PT.