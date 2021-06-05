App Store Leaks Unannounced Apple 'Mind' App, Suggests Tips and Contacts Coming to watchOS 8 at WWDC

Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update.



The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ‌App Store‌ manifest with new app ID bundle identifiers. The findings reference "com.apple.NanoTips" and "com.Apple.NanoContacts," both identifiers include "Nano," which is Apple's internal codename for Apple Watch apps.

Looks like someone deployed the new profile for ‌App Store‌ too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovq — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) June 5, 2021



Alongside the identifiers referencing the unreleased apps for Apple Watch, Apple also posted "com.Apple.Mind," an app currently not offered by the company. The lack of a specific codename, such as Nano, likely indicates that the app will be available across watchOS and iOS. Apple has in the past been rumored to be working on different health features, including mental health

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that the next update to watchOS will include new and improved health tracking features. Apple already offers a Breathe app on Apple Watch, and the unreleased Mind app may be an expansion or replacement of the app to better suit mental health needs. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m PT.