App Store Leaks Unannounced Apple 'Mind' App, Suggests Tips and Contacts Coming to watchOS 8 at WWDC

by

Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update.

wwdc 2021 details
The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ‌App Store‌ manifest with new app ID bundle identifiers. The findings reference "com.apple.NanoTips" and "com.Apple.NanoContacts," both identifiers include "Nano," which is Apple's internal codename for Apple Watch apps.



Alongside the identifiers referencing the unreleased apps for Apple Watch, Apple also posted "com.Apple.Mind," an app currently not offered by the company. The lack of a specific codename, such as Nano, likely indicates that the app will be available across watchOS and iOS. Apple has in the past been rumored to be working on different health features, including mental health.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that the next update to watchOS will include new and improved health tracking features. Apple already offers a Breathe app on Apple Watch, and the unreleased Mind app may be an expansion or replacement of the app to better suit mental health needs. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m PT.

Top Rated Comments

vagos Avatar
vagos
1 day ago at 03:42 pm
"This is to the crazy ones"
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swingerofbirch Avatar
swingerofbirch
23 hours ago at 05:00 pm
Positively giddy that it will be hourly mental health tips from Prince Harry.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zoomp Avatar
zoomp
23 hours ago at 04:04 pm
Mindhive app. Apple finally reveals its plan for a distributed AI project, that will levearage all those sleeping ML cores. Siri becomes ubíquos. Humanoids are obsolete.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
23 hours ago at 04:53 pm
It's Apple's test for mind implants - one upping Gates' 5G in the COVID vaccine!!

Regards,

Whack job conspiracists
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uther Avatar
uther
1 day ago at 03:52 pm

Is this the beginning of the end for Headspace? ?
I hope so, their pricing is bonkers
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
23 hours ago at 04:46 pm
Just release the MacBook ? already please.

how exciting!!! Less than 48 hours now.

[MEDIA=twitter]1401324496666124289[/MEDIA]
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
