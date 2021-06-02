Huawei Borrows Heavily From iPad Pro With New 'MatePad Pro,' 'Harmony OS,' and 'M-Pencil'

by

In an attempt to rival the iPad Pro and iPadOS, Huawei today launched three new tablets as part of its "MatePad" tablet lineup, including a new 10.8-inch and 12.6-inch MatePad Pro and the MatePad 11.

matepad pro the verge

Image Credit: The Verge

As The Verge reports, all three devices are the first Huawei tablets to run its own "HarmonyOS" operating system, announced earlier in 2019. In addition, the smaller 10.8-inch MatePad Pro and MatePad 11 also feature Huawei's own custom-designed Kirin processor, rather than processors made by Snapdragon.

Due to political tensions, Huawei devices are stripped of privileges usually accustomed to Android devices, such as Google apps for users. HarmonyOS includes Huawei's "AppGallery," the equivalent of Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store for finding, distributing, and downloading apps and games.

In terms of specific end-user features, HarmonyOS borrows many ideas from Apple's iPadOS. Alongside the new tablets, Huawei also offers the "M-Pencil" stylus, drawing stark similarities to the Apple Pencil. HarmonyOS and M-Pencil are integrated software side by a feature called "FreeNote," which automatically translates written text in any text filed across the system into typed text. The feature is identical to Scribble, introduced in iPadOS 14 last year.

Screenshots of HarmonyOS shared on Twitter by leaker Evan Blass also showcase visual similarities to Apple's iPadOS.

Alongside the new tablets, Huawei also updated the M-Pencil stylus with improved and lower latency of 9ms, matching improvements made to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with iPadOS 13. The new tablets have yet to be given a release date in Europe, but the 12.6-inch MatePad Pro will launch in China on June 10 for around $790.

Tag: Huawei

Top Rated Comments

countryside Avatar
countryside
1 hour ago at 08:23 am
Shocker. We love to see that innovation from China.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sirious Avatar
Sirious
1 hour ago at 08:28 am
Makes Samsung look like they need help with their copying
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Manzanito Avatar
Manzanito
58 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Borrows heavily…

Way to put it mildly ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
32 minutes ago at 08:58 am

OS2 ? not a good name to choose. that OS didn't last long.
There were releases between 1987 and 2001. That’s a pretty good run. And it was a decent OS.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ashdelacroix Avatar
ashdelacroix
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
I saw a bit of the "keynote" as well. Basically ripped from Apple! Right down to the pure white circular atrium and camera manoeuvres. Just makes them seem cheap actually.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
Lol oh China. We’ve had enough. Go take a couple years off
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Huawei Logo

Huawei to Negotiate Royalties From Apple and Samsung for 5G Technology

Tuesday March 16, 2021 4:37 am PDT by
Huawei will begin negotiating for royalties from Apple and Samsung for access to its portfolio of patents on 5G technology (via Bloomberg). Huawei is the owner of the world's largest collection of 5G patents and is seeking to charge other large tech companies a "reasonable" fee for access to them, creating a substantial new source of revenue. Huawei's Chief Legal Officer, Song Liuping,...
Read Full Article79 comments
apple pencil 3 leak

Apple Again Rumored to Be Readying Third-Generation Apple Pencil

Thursday April 15, 2021 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release a third-generation Apple Pencil, according to a leaker on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo, suggesting it could conceivably appear alongside new iPads at Apple's upcoming "Spring Loaded" April event. Image via Mr White. The claim comes from Weibo account "Uncle Pan Pan," which doesn't have much of a track record for sharing accurate Apple information, ...
Read Full Article63 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Apps Reportedly Limited to Maximum of 5GB RAM in iPadOS, Even With 16GB M1 iPad Pro

Friday May 28, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
Despite Apple offering the M1 iPad Pro in configurations with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, developers are now indicating that apps are limited to just 5GB of RAM usage, regardless of the configuration the app is running on. The M1 iPad Pro comes in two memory configurations; the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models feature 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB variants offer 16GB of memory, the highest ever...
Read Full Article405 comments
Apple Pencil 25 off

Deals: Pair Your New iPad Pro With the Apple Pencil 2 for $103.99 ($25 Off)

Friday April 30, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
If you're shopping for accessories to pair with your new iPad Pro, Verizon is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $103.99, down from $129.00. This is currently the best sale on the accessory, and it's the best deal that we've seen in a few weeks. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article19 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

Deals: First Amazon Discount Arrives for M1 11-Inch iPad Pro, Get 128GB Wi-Fi Model at $749 ($50 Off)

Friday May 28, 2021 6:24 am PDT by
Today we're tracking the first Amazon discount on Apple's 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro. Specifically, you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi model for $749.00, down from $799.00. The tablet is available to ship in one to two business days, and it's only available in Space Gray at this price. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
Read Full Article37 comments
maxresdefault

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Friday May 28, 2021 12:01 pm PDT by
In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan goes hands-on with the new 12.9-inch 2021 M1 iPad Pro and compares it to the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro to answer the question "Is it worth upgrading?" Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Compared to the 2020 iPad Pro, the 2021 model features an upgraded M1 chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an...
Read Full Article150 comments
iPad Pro Feature

Early M1 iPad Pro Orders Now Preparing to Ship

Tuesday May 11, 2021 9:41 am PDT by
Apple will soon ship out 11 and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, according to multiple Twitter users and MacRumors readers who have seen their orders shift to "Preparing to Ship" status. So far, we haven't seen any shipment notifications, but that's the next step and is likely to happen in the near future. Apple has not provided an exact delivery date to those who ordered a new M1 iPad Pro, but ...
Read Full Article185 comments
m1 ipad pro 1

Watch: M1 iPad Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Wednesday May 19, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro featuring the M1 chip is now available to order and set to begin arriving with customers starting on Friday, May 21. The new iPad Pro features the M1 chip, 5G connectivity, a Thunderbolt port, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, an improved front-facing camera with Center Stage, and more. It also comes alonside the Magic Keyboard, which is now...
Read Full Article42 comments
maxresdefault

See the Dramatic Improvement Mini-LED Brings to the M1 iPad Pro's Display

Tuesday May 25, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by
Aside from the M1 chip, Apple's 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro models have one other standout feature - the new mini-LED display. It's the best ever display used in an iPad, and there's such a stark difference between the mini-LED display and the display of the 2020 iPad Pro that we had to show it off. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPad Pro's mini-LED display, which ...
Read Full Article167 comments
ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1

Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

Saturday May 22, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls. In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness,...
Read Full Article177 comments