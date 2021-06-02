Apple Arcade Hasn't Received Any New Games in Two Months

As of today, Apple has failed to add any new games to Apple Arcade for two months. Prior to April 2, the company added new games to ‌Apple Arcade‌ intermittently on Fridays, similar to how Apple TV+ content is released, but since the launch of new categories of games two months ago, the service has seemingly taken a backseat.



On April 2, Apple announced that 30 new games would immediately arrive on the service, bringing the total number of games to over 180. Some of these games came under the new categories of "Timeless Classics" and "App Store Greats," which added existing games to the service. The additions indicated a change in strategy for ‌Apple Arcade‌, which was until then reliant on exclusive "Arcade Originals" only.

Despite the significant news for Apple's mobile gaming subscription service, more than eight weeks have now passed with no new games being added to the platform. Even so, Apple is promoting a number of new games as "coming soon," including the narrative-focused card game "Solitaire Stories," fast-paced puzzler "Frenzic Overtime," and turn-by-turn RPG "Legends of Kingdom Rush."

Starting on Friday, June 4, ‌Apple Arcade‌ is expected to resume weekly additions to the service after this hiatus period.

‌Apple Arcade‌‌ launched in September of 2019 as an ad-free mobile game subscription service with no in-app purchases. ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac for $4.99 per month, or as part of the Apple One bundle.