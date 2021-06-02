Apple Arcade Hasn't Received Any New Games in Two Months

As of today, Apple has failed to add any new games to Apple Arcade for two months. Prior to April 2, the company added new games to ‌Apple Arcade‌ intermittently on Fridays, similar to how Apple TV+ content is released, but since the launch of new categories of games two months ago, the service has seemingly taken a backseat.

On April 2, Apple announced that 30 new games would immediately arrive on the service, bringing the total number of games to over 180. Some of these games came under the new categories of "Timeless Classics" and "App Store Greats," which added existing games to the service. The additions indicated a change in strategy for ‌Apple Arcade‌, which was until then reliant on exclusive "Arcade Originals" only.

Despite the significant news for Apple's mobile gaming subscription service, more than eight weeks have now passed with no new games being added to the platform. Even so, Apple is promoting a number of new games as "coming soon," including the narrative-focused card game "Solitaire Stories," fast-paced puzzler "Frenzic Overtime," and turn-by-turn RPG "Legends of Kingdom Rush."

Starting on Friday, June 4, ‌Apple Arcade‌ is expected to resume weekly additions to the service after this hiatus period.

‌Apple Arcade‌‌ launched in September of 2019 as an ad-free mobile game subscription service with no in-app purchases. ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac for $4.99 per month, or as part of the Apple One bundle.

23 minutes ago at 06:08 am
I just signed up last week (free year from Verizon). It’s a barren wasteland. There’s really nothing there.
20 minutes ago at 06:10 am
I have Apple One subscription, but I haven't found a single game worth playing from the Apple Arcade. Most of them are just cute graphics with nothing much going on.
20 minutes ago at 06:11 am
It looks like developers aren't lining up to add their games to Arcade. I'm guessing it doesn't bring in enough revenue.

Tried the Arcade trial after I got my M1 Mini. While there were some good games, I wasn't really impressed in the majority of the games available. It would have been cheaper to buy those games I enjoyed, rather than continue on with the subscription.



Arcade is a bit lacklustre.
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
They're probably just waiting for WWDC week to highlight the releases.
25 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Wait till iOS 15 drops
19 minutes ago at 06:11 am
"Here at Apple we created Apple Arcade to nurture only the best in innovative development, empowering creative minds to be set free... and also because the regular store has just devolved into an abomination of freemium dross titles that want you to buy overpriced packs of gems/coins/flowers/orbs... <heavy sigh>"
