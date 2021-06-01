Apple Highlights Winners of WWDC 2021 Swift Student Challenge

Apple today highlighted some winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge, which gives young developers a chance to win special attire and apparel for the annual developer conference. This year, more than 350 winners from more than 35 countries around the world have been selected.



Apple highlights a few developers who have won this year's challenge, including Abinaya Dinesh, who created an app that gives users with gastrointestinal disorders an easy way to access resources and information. Dinesh, at the age of 15, plans to launch her app later this summer.

Gianna Yan, another winner of this year's challenge, created Feed Fleet, an app that makes it easy for farmers to share their food surplus with food banks and those in need. In just the year since the app and project launched, more than 30 million pounds of food have been shared with food banks and those in need.

Lastly, Damilola Awofisayo, at 17 years old, is the developer behind TecHacks, a non-profit organization that aims to create a "supportive environment for girls everywhere to create, problem-solve, and showcase their talents alongside like-minded females to compete and work with."

WWDC will kick off this year on June 7 and run until June 11. The main keynote which will include the reveal of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 12, and watchOS 8 will take place on June 7 at 10 a.m PT. With less than a week away left until the annual conference begins, be sure to visit our roundup for everything we can expect.