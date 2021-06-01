Apple Music Celebrating Pride With New Content Every Sunday in June

Apple Music is celebrating Pride this year with a new space that's designed to highlight the LGBTQ+ community both in June and year-round. For Pride month, Apple plans to release new content each Sunday that focuses on Equality, Resilience and Community.



Content will include Pride Talks, which are short original videos that include conversations with Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Ben Platt, MNEK, girl in red, and more, plus guest-curated playlists featuring music selected by Hayley Kiyoko (taking over Love Her, Lover), Mykki Blanco (RESIST!), Troye Sivan (Strike a Pose), Tayla Parx (Here 'n' Queer), and Claud (Thrive).

Apple also plans to feature exclusive DJ mixes and ‌Apple Music‌ radio shows and specials that will air on ‌Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, and ‌Apple Music‌ Country. There will be ‌Apple Music‌ TV 24-hour takeovers on June 6, 13, 20, and 27 as well.

Apple now has a dedicated Apple Music Pride page where users can find all of the videos, playlists, and interviews celebrating Pride. The page will be available year-round.

Pride month is a major celebratory month for Apple, and each year the company celebrates in various ways. This year, Apple has released new Apple Watch Pride bands and watch faces, and there will also likely be features for the App Store and Apple TV+ in the coming weeks.

In past years, Apple has marched in the annual San Francisco Pride parade, which is one of the biggest Pride events in the United States. The parade was canceled last year and it has also been canceled this year, but Apple will likely return to the parade if it's reinstated in 2022.