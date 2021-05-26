Apple Shortcuts With Multiple Actions Reportedly Run Faster in iOS 14.6

Apple appears to have quietly given its Shortcuts feature a performance boost in iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, which launched for iPhone and iPad on Monday.



Despite no mention of the feature in the software's release notes, users on Reddit are describing speed improvements when running automations that include multiple actions.

For example, one user describes how a 700-action shortcut they designed to scrape websites is running in 13 seconds since updating to iOS 14.6, compared to around 30 seconds in the previous version.

As 9to5Mac notes, the speed improvements aren't all that noticeable for Shortcuts that don't have many actions, but for those with actions that number in the dozens or hundreds, the performance boost is a lot more obvious.

Apple's iOS 14.6 update isn't quite as significant as the iOS 14.5 update that preceded it, but it still introduces a number of notable new features, including support for Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio in Apple Music, Apple Card Family, and Apple Podcasts Subscription support.