Reminder: New Apple Watch Pride Bands Available at Apple Stores Starting Today

Last week, Apple introduced two new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands. In addition to online orders through Apple.com, the new bands are also available to purchase at physical Apple Store locations starting today.



Priced at $99, the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags, according to Apple. For $49, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop features a nylon weave with reflective rainbow yarn inspired by the Pride flag, which is designed to shimmer when light strikes it.

The first online orders of the new Pride bands are beginning to arrive to customers, including MacRumors reader Harry.

It’s here a day early 😍🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cu0BGqSS3t — Harry (@harryxru) May 25, 2021

The Braided Solo Loop is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, while the Nike Sport Loop is compatible with the Series 3 or later.

The watchOS 7.5 software update released this week includes a new Pride Woven watch face that matches the design of the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the colorful threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist. Apple has included an App Clip code on the band's packaging for easy access to the watch face with an iPhone running iOS 14.3 or later.