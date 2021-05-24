Apple Releases watchOS 7.5 With Apple Card Family and Subscription Podcast Support

Apple today released watchOS 7.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September 2020. watchOS 7.5 comes one month after the release of watchOS 7.4, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking and other features.



‌‌The watchOS 7.5 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 7.5 introduces support for Apple Card Family and subscription content in the Podcasts app. In Malaysia and Peru, it enables the ECG app and irregular heart rate rhythm notifications.

The update also includes support for the new Pride faces that are designed to accompany the 2021 Pride bands that Apple released today. There are two new "Pride Woven" faces to choose from in an animated rectangle or circle design.